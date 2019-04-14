Williams' visit strengthened relationships and showed him opportunities
Phenix City, Ala. receiver E.J. Williams spent the weekend on Rocky Top watching the Vols play and the coaches work. The 4-star Alabama native left his official visit pleased with what he saw.“It w...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news