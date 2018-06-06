Tennessee commitment and Alabama native LeDarrius Cox acknowledges there's a feeling of pride in landing an offer this past weekend from the in-state Auburn Tigers. However, Cox made it clear he's still a Vol.



“I felt great about the Auburn offer because it's an in-state offer,” Cox said. “But I'm still firmly committed to Tennessee.”

Cox has been in regular conversations with the Vols and after the Auburn offer he heard for everyone on the defensive side of the ball, including coach Pruitt.

“They just pretty much checked in to see where my head was out,” Cox said. “I told them I'm still a Vol.”

Why is Cox a Vol? Simple, he's comfortable on Rocky Top.

“Even though it's 8 hours away, it still feels like home,” Cox said. “I know my mom will go to bed at night knowing I'm in good hands there. I feel comfortable with the coaches and in getting to know the players.”

Cox will get a chance to visit with the players again this month as well as the coaches as he returns to Knoxville.

“I'm heading up there on June 20th and I'm camping up there on the 21st,” Cox said.

Before heading to Tennessee in late June, the 6-4, 310-pound defensive tackle will be in Oxford.

“I'm camp at Ole Miss this Sunday,” Cox offered.

“I'm all about competition. I just want to go to camps to learn different coaching staffs. It gives me a chance to learn new moves and techniques.”