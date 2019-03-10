With ‘answers,’ Guarantano, Vols expecting more success
Tennessee’s Jarrett Guarantano is well very versed in offensive terminology. The redshirt junior is entering his fourth season and is playing for his fourth offensive coordinator.
His latest coordinator is the most experienced one he’s had though, as veteran Jim Chaney has returned to Rocky Top in a playcalling, offensive head coach role.
Chaney’s success with quarterback development is well-documented. Chaney’s reputation is that his offense is flexible enough to play any style and flexible enough to fit the strength of the team’s given talent. It’s an idea that brings a smile to Guarantano’s face.
“I know as a recruit that I saw what he did with quarterbacks,” Guarantano admitted. “I think being able have him run the show, he’s been able to do it alot of different ways. I think he’s going to find a way for us to be effective.”
Ironically, Guarantano said there’s not a lot of difference in Chaney’s offense conceptually to what the Vols did last season. This from an offense that averaged just under 22 points a game and less than 200 yards passing a game.
That might not be the most exciting answer for fans to hear, but while the concepts might be the same, the execution of those concepts, according to Guarantano, are different.
“There’s a lot more answers,” Guarantano said. “There’s a lot more control for the quarterback. Of course I like that. I think it’s very effective.”
“There are a lot of hot reads. I can control the protections. I’m very excited for that. It’s just a matter of me being a master of the offense now.”
At times a year ago, the answers were to throw up a jump ball. Or there weren’t enough answers at all, forcing Guarantano to take a beating. Guarantano would not get specific about how banged up he was last season. He would only say that he wasn’t close to 100 percent by the end of the year.
For Tennessee’s offense to be better in 2019, Guarantano must get the ball out of his hands quicker which has been a focus since Chaney arrived. The offensive line must keep Guarantano more up right and Chaney’s offense must have more answers to the issues that defensive schemes present. Guarantano believes he will have more answers in his tool box, it’s just about matter of him learning them.
“There are more hot throws and different coverage beaters. Some of the answers are being able to pick a side and stay to a side. Different things like that.
“I like that I get alot more control.
“I have to take it slow and get to know coach Chaney and coach Weinke. I have been around alot of different football and so in my fourth year it’s alot easier for me to pick up.”
A veteran signal caller with plenty of battle scars married with a veteran play caller and coordinator is a $1.5 million recipe that second-year head coach Jeremy Pruitt is banking on giving his offense a lot more success in 2019.