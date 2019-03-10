Tennessee’s Jarrett Guarantano is well very versed in offensive terminology. The redshirt junior is entering his fourth season and is playing for his fourth offensive coordinator.

His latest coordinator is the most experienced one he’s had though, as veteran Jim Chaney has returned to Rocky Top in a playcalling, offensive head coach role.

Chaney’s success with quarterback development is well-documented. Chaney’s reputation is that his offense is flexible enough to play any style and flexible enough to fit the strength of the team’s given talent. It’s an idea that brings a smile to Guarantano’s face.

“I know as a recruit that I saw what he did with quarterbacks,” Guarantano admitted. “I think being able have him run the show, he’s been able to do it alot of different ways. I think he’s going to find a way for us to be effective.”

Ironically, Guarantano said there’s not a lot of difference in Chaney’s offense conceptually to what the Vols did last season. This from an offense that averaged just under 22 points a game and less than 200 yards passing a game.

That might not be the most exciting answer for fans to hear, but while the concepts might be the same, the execution of those concepts, according to Guarantano, are different.

“There’s a lot more answers,” Guarantano said. “There’s a lot more control for the quarterback. Of course I like that. I think it’s very effective.”

“There are a lot of hot reads. I can control the protections. I’m very excited for that. It’s just a matter of me being a master of the offense now.”