With Elijah signed, Vols turning attention to Caleb Herring and 2023

With the Early Signing Period over and done with, much of the recruiting focus now shifts towards the next class and wave of athletes. And with in-state prospects of high-importance for Josh Heupel, the conversation starts with Caleb Herring.

Herring is the younger brother of Elijah Herring, who signed with the Volunteers on Wednesday. While the elder brother is projected as more of an inside linebacker, the 2023 four-star is an edge player. A good one too.

Herring is tabbed as the state’s top-prospect for the class of 2023 and the No. 123 recruit in the country. He’s ranked as the eighth-best outside linebacker in his class as he stands in at 6-foot-6, 210 pounds. The Riverdale standout owns a Rivals Rating of 5.9.

“I’m pumped up about it. I’m waiting until after the summer and after camps and stuff to narrow down my decision for schools,” Herring said of being a year out from Signing Day. “My phone has been going crazy over these signings.”

The Tennessee native has been a frequent visitor to Knoxville since the COVID dead period let up. He camped during the ‘Night at Neyland’ in early June and took part in a couple of game day visits this fall alongside his brother.

What’s the next step for the Rivals 130 player? It’s to get on as many campuses he can before making the informed decision.