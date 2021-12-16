With Hooker's return and offensive identity, Vols poised to make leap

Eleven months ago without any fanfare, quarterback Hendon Hooker moved to Knoxville to try and battle for the starting quarterback job. In week three of the season, Hooker without fanfare won the job.

So it’s only fitting that without fanfare Hendon Hooker is returning for another year as a Vol. Hooker causally told Josh Heupel of his decision walking of the practice field a couple of weeks ago. Sunday in as low key as possible Hooker tweeted his return.

The fact is Hooker’s return is a big deal. A real big deal. No it’s not Peyton Manning turning down being the number one pick big, but for Josh Heupel heading into year two of his rebuild. Hooker’s return is vital.

Vital because it gives the offense a building block into year two. You aren’t adjusting the offense to what you have and trying to figure out what you can do. You are growing your offense with what you know you have.

“Playing quarterback is all about decision-making, timing, ball placement. With Hendon, the element of what he can do with his legs, we’ve got to continue to grow. We didn’t come into the season expecting that to be what we were doing. Obviously, it’s been an added bonus. He’s gotten us out of a lot of things, (that) makes it easier on third down where you can call a drop back pass and he’ll make you right and save your butt a couple of times. I’ve said ‘thank you’ to him several times on that. His growth, again, understanding what we do, how we do it. I think there’s a whole other evolution to what we do in terms of formational differences. You’ve seen us grow offensively as the year has gone on. We’ve looked different at times, continuing to add that to his plate. I think the more you change with pictures, how fast we play, the harder it is, especially at that spot. We’ve been able to do that as we’ve gone. He’s going to give us the opportunity to be more multiple as he develops. He’s been uber efficient for a year. If he can continue that efficiency and continue to grow … I think for us, the element of him being able to run the ball frees up so many things in the pass game. You’ve got to account for him running the football, which, in theory, creates a little bit more single-high coverage which allows you to throw it better. Just having him back there and knowing going into spring ball what you have makes it so much easier as the coordinator to figure out, even as you’re installing in the spring, that’s the guy. You build it around him.”

Building around Hooker is obviously a luxury for the Vols in year two and it’s something that everyone is comfortable doing because of the way Hooker and the coaching staff communicate.

“I feel like the communication factor is key with me and all the coaches,” Hooker said. “Coach Golesh and I have extensive talks before games on what I like and what I don’t. What I feel comfortable with. Really they put me in great positions no matter what they call. I always tell them I love everything I see coach, I’m ready to rock and roll. The communication factor is big.”

Communicating is a continued focal point for Hooker overall. He won over his teammates with his play and his toughness. He has things he’s is focusing on with his game, but it starts with his ability to make those around him better.

“Like I always preach on, it’s about being consistent in my play and leadership,” Hooker said. “I just try to build guys around me to improve their games and work ethic—just being a leader. I feel like that’s the biggest aspect of getting the offense to operate smoothly and take it to the next level that we’re talking about.”

A level that Alex Golesh feels can be a major leap in year two thanks to having his quarterback return for another year.