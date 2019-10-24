It might be hard to remember just days removed from one of the most calamitous plays in recent Tennessee memory, but this time a year ago, it was the Vols' offensive line — and not beleaguered quarterback Jarrett Guarantano — that heard the boo birds from the Big Orange faithful.

Will Friend’s unit had a rough Year 1, but with some new faces and development elsewhere, the unit has suddenly become a prideful bunch with a bit of an edge midway through Year 2.

“They’re just gaining confidence and doing what they do,” tailback Tim Jordan said.

‘Doing what they do’ is starting to move people forward — a foreign concept on Rocky Top the last few seasons. The Vols led the SEC in tackles for loss allowed a year ago, but for the first time since 2015, they rushed for over 100 yards against No. 1 Alabama, and that effort must continue this weekend against South Carolina if Tennessee has any hopes of making a bowl game.

With the team's quarterback conundrum, the Vols’ best path to victory this weekend is leaning on an offensive line that is suddenly capable of pushing the pile.

Trey Smith is playing as well as he has at any point of his career. The freshman tackles are progressing, albeit with some natural growing pains. Brandon Kennedy looks like an SEC center. Tennessee’s 91-yard drive against Mississippi State was a confidence booster for Friend’s group, but their showing against No. 1 Alabama, namely Jordan’s OL-aided 11-yard run, proved to a young unit that they can punch back against the best in the country.