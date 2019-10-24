With Vols' QB conundrum, they must lean on OL and run game to beat Carolina
It might be hard to remember just days removed from one of the most calamitous plays in recent Tennessee memory, but this time a year ago, it was the Vols' offensive line — and not beleaguered quarterback Jarrett Guarantano — that heard the boo birds from the Big Orange faithful.
Will Friend’s unit had a rough Year 1, but with some new faces and development elsewhere, the unit has suddenly become a prideful bunch with a bit of an edge midway through Year 2.
“They’re just gaining confidence and doing what they do,” tailback Tim Jordan said.
‘Doing what they do’ is starting to move people forward — a foreign concept on Rocky Top the last few seasons. The Vols led the SEC in tackles for loss allowed a year ago, but for the first time since 2015, they rushed for over 100 yards against No. 1 Alabama, and that effort must continue this weekend against South Carolina if Tennessee has any hopes of making a bowl game.
With the team's quarterback conundrum, the Vols’ best path to victory this weekend is leaning on an offensive line that is suddenly capable of pushing the pile.
Trey Smith is playing as well as he has at any point of his career. The freshman tackles are progressing, albeit with some natural growing pains. Brandon Kennedy looks like an SEC center. Tennessee’s 91-yard drive against Mississippi State was a confidence booster for Friend’s group, but their showing against No. 1 Alabama, namely Jordan’s OL-aided 11-yard run, proved to a young unit that they can punch back against the best in the country.
“I watched (the play) a couple of times,” left guard Trey Smith said, smiling.
“It was a dope play for us, because that’s something we’ve been trying to do for a long time, just sort of enforcing our will like that. That’s part of the culture change we’ve got to have around here, and it starts from the top (to) bottom from Coach (Jeremy) Pruitt, (offensive coordinator) Coach (Jim) Chaney, (offensive line) Coach (Will) Friend, (quality control) Coach (Cameron) Clemmons. They all teach that and they preach it to us every day, and just seeing us do it one time, it was a great moment.”
They’ll need a bunch more of those moments in what will likely be an ugly affair come Saturday afternoon.
Tennessee-South Carolina will be a hold-your-nose, cover your eyes, rock fight. No one enjoys living the Earnest T. Bass life like Will Muschamp, and the South Carolina head coach is totally content playing a punt-fest full of pain. He’s 7-0 all-time against Tennessee, including three-straight one-score wins with Carolina.
So will Tennessee’s reinvigorated offensive line "bring the fight" and take it upon their shoulders to win a game?
Pruitt thought the Alabama game was the unit’s best performance of the year, but they must build on those 60 minutes and not take a step back this weekend. We’re past the point now of moral victories on one “cool play.”
For the first time all season, Tennessee started and then played the same five guys up front for every snap of the game last weekend. I expect that to be the case again Saturday. Smith, Kennedy & Co., must continue to “impose their will” and prove their worth against one of the better d-lines in the conference. Javon Kinlaw, DJ Wonnum and the rest of South Carolina’s front-seven are legit, but Carolina ranks just 10th in the SEC in run defense.
No one believe Tennessee is going to put the truly ball in Guarantano or JT Shrout's hands to win the game. Saturday’s result will be determined by Tennessee’s big uglies and its defense.
“Coach always talks about hustling and pushing the pile in practice, and that’s something we really emphasized. I’m glad we (did it), you see the results,” Morris said.
“It’s like imposing your will being able to push the pile like that. I think we got like 12 yards on that play. It feels good, on a base run, to get 12 yards of pushing the pile. It’s fun.”
How much fun the Vols are having on Saturday night will be up to Morris and his pile-driving buddies.