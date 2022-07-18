Young looking to slow things down





This time last year, junior college transfer Byron Young had made a name for himself on campus with his athletic ability and hustle.





After missing the first two games due to an NCAA eligibility issue, Young finally saw the field in week three. When the 2021 season came to an end, Young had started the final eight games and he finished tied for the team leaded in sacks (5.5) and tackles for loss (11.5).





As a senior this fall, Young is looking for more production and feels the key to being more productive is slowing down.





“I feel like I played pretty hard, but I don’t think I played smart,” Young said. “I hustled, but I feel like I needed to work more on my technique and watching what I do. This year, I’m going to try and play smarter. And don’t try to rush everything. The fastest way is not always the best way.”





For Young, the reality is that everything around his career as a Vol has slowed down.





“I have been able to focus on my craft and my technique,” Young said. “Before I had learn the whole defense and get to know everyone. I’m way more confident.”





That confidence has helped put the veteran in a position to be a leader.





“I have seen development out of BY,” defensive line coach Rodney Garner said. “Where he has come from last year and the growth he has made. It’s been tremendous, but he still has a long ways to go. He was so far off a year ago. Watching him grow as a player and gaining confidence, I don’t think he will ever be a verbal leader, but he can affect the room by his play and continuing to master his craft.”





Added Young, “In talking to my coaches, they have put me in position to lead. Every chance I get I try to show them (teammates) the little things. I am definitely working to be a leader. It’s the work that people don’t see. That’s when it really counts. That’s what I believe in and that’s what we have been doing.”





For Young that work centers on three things. .





“I tried to gain more weight. I’m at 250 pounds,” Young said. “I have worked a lot at getting off the ball and shooting my hands better.”





He has also worked at being more patient as a pass rusher.





“Like I said don’t try to rush everything. Like coach Garner says do what works for me. Don’t try to look in the backfield while I’m rushing. Look at the guy in front of me and play my man.





“Getting off the ball and getting to the quarterback. Make it easier on the DB’s. Making the quarterback uncomfortable that’s our goal,” Young explained.





To do that, Young and his fellow defensive ends must be better at the little things.

















“Every little detail does matter and it matters in crucial situations,” Garner said. “It matters in tough situations. Finding a way to win. That’s the mentality and mindset we are trying to coach. We have to find a way to finish.”





For Young that means at the quarterback.