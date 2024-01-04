Young running backs show preview of Vols' 2024 backfield in Citrus Bowl
Across the field, there were previews of the 2024 season in the Citrus Bowl.
As Tennessee took down Iowa 35-0, the Vols turned to reserve players who will be the faces of the team next season.
Sophomore Dylan Sampson was named the starter at running back in the game after coming off the bench in previous matches.
TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM
Sampson knew how important it was to show he can handle the role as the premier back. This gave him extra motivation to perform at a high level.
"I was excited for this game,” said Sampson. “I needed this game and I wanted to be in that role for myself and, you know what I’m saying, for my coaches’ eyes. They needed to see me in a starting (role) with multiple carries and I want to prove every time that I’m not just a carries here, carries there type of guy. My goal is to be that No. 1 running back, however form and fashion it is, but it’s just building blocks. I think this was a good step. It’s time to work and get better.”
On the game, Sampson was consistently relied on. He carried the ball 20 times and amassed 133 yards. This was for an average of 6.7 yards per tote with a long of 31.
Sampson grades this first start as solid. He thought he played well but knows there's much more to accomplish.
"I feel it was solid, a good start, the first start of my career," said Sampson. "There's still a lot to go out there and get done. Can't wait to show all the versatility, but, man, I'm just excited for this team. Thank you for my o-line, man. We took on that challenge."
MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Way-too-early depth chart projection for the Vols in 2024
It wasn't just Sampson who carried the load, though. Off the bench, a pair of freshmen also got run. Mainly, it was Cameron Seldon who relieved Sampson but Khalifa Keith also got some touches.
Seldon finished with 55 yards on 13 carries. This featured a long of 13 yards and tough runs on short-yardage situations including a fourth down.
Keith didn't enter on offense until later in the game but added seven yards on three rushes.
"(Seldon) really had some good runs down there," said Sampson. "And you know, man, the more y'all see from him, the more he starts to run the ball, the more comfortable he'll get — but the sky is the limit for him. I'm excited to go to work with him as well as Khalifa but but the sky the limit. Y'all gonna see all his athleticism going down the road."
To Sampson, he is now looking to the future. He had a clear message following the win.
"As soon as we finished this game, I told everybody it's just time to go to work," said Sampson. "Everybody ready to go to work, just time to drop off the grid and show up in 2024 ready to dominate."
The 2024 season will feature a fourth back in the room who could earn a share of the snaps, as well. Four-star freshman Peyton Lewis will have the chance to integrate himself in the offense early.
Next season is set to begin on Aug. 31 in Knoxville against Chattanooga. The first real test will come in Charlotte against NC State on Sept. 7 and SEC play begins on the road against Oklahoma on Sept. 21.
–––––
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @TMansfieldMedia, @ByNoahTaylor, @RealTBannerman, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media, @TylerIvens, @Hunter_DeNote.
–––––