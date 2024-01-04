Across the field, there were previews of the 2024 season in the Citrus Bowl.

As Tennessee took down Iowa 35-0, the Vols turned to reserve players who will be the faces of the team next season.

Sophomore Dylan Sampson was named the starter at running back in the game after coming off the bench in previous matches.

Sampson knew how important it was to show he can handle the role as the premier back. This gave him extra motivation to perform at a high level.

"I was excited for this game,” said Sampson. “I needed this game and I wanted to be in that role for myself and, you know what I’m saying, for my coaches’ eyes. They needed to see me in a starting (role) with multiple carries and I want to prove every time that I’m not just a carries here, carries there type of guy. My goal is to be that No. 1 running back, however form and fashion it is, but it’s just building blocks. I think this was a good step. It’s time to work and get better.”

On the game, Sampson was consistently relied on. He carried the ball 20 times and amassed 133 yards. This was for an average of 6.7 yards per tote with a long of 31.

Sampson grades this first start as solid. He thought he played well but knows there's much more to accomplish.

"I feel it was solid, a good start, the first start of my career," said Sampson. "There's still a lot to go out there and get done. Can't wait to show all the versatility, but, man, I'm just excited for this team. Thank you for my o-line, man. We took on that challenge."

It wasn't just Sampson who carried the load, though. Off the bench, a pair of freshmen also got run. Mainly, it was Cameron Seldon who relieved Sampson but Khalifa Keith also got some touches.