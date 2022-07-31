Young's off the field growth has impressed many

Byron Young’s story is one everyone has heard. His struggle to get to the power 5 level has been well documented.

Young arrived last spring and found a different kind of struggle. It was a struggle in adjusting to a new place, new coach, and new scrutiny.

“It was really rough, Young said of his first practice in the spring of 2021. “That was the worst practice I have ever been in. Everything I did, my stance, fundamentals, everything I did coach G (Garner) was getting on me. I was like I don’t know about coach G, but I’m really happy he’s on me like that.”

Young settled in and got better as the season progressed once he finally got on the field following an NCAA two game suspension. He finished 2021 with 5.5 sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss.

As the 2022 season gets started today with the opening of fall camp, Young is expecting more growth as is everyone as well.

“Last year I felt like I just lined up and went,” Young said. “I didn’t have pass rush moves prepared. I need to have in my mind what I’m going to do and what’s my counter move. Last year, I didn’t think about anything like that. Coach G has preached knowing what my plan was first, digest it, slow down and let it come to me.

“I was so anxious. The last sack I had against Vandy I slowed down and had a plan. That’s exactly what I did. I maybe did that a couple of times at Kentucky, but not too much.”

How much more advanced Young is on the field might be an unknown until the Vols play, but how he’s changed off the field and as a leader is not a question.

“I am way more comfortable,” Young said. “I’m more confident in myself. I’m not afraid to speak now. I’m more vocal.

“I was really nervous when I got here. I didn’t talk to anyone. I look at myself and how far I have come and how much I have overcome it makes me more confident.”

Defensive coordinator Tim Banks admits they did a lot this off season to make Young comfortable with being uncomfortable.

“We put him in some different situations during the offseason where he had to be more verbal and I thought he answered the bell,” Banks said. “I don't think that is his natural instinct, to be able to lead from the front, but I think he has worked very hard to be more vocal and as he has become more vocal, he has become more confident. He obviously has a skill set, he plays extremely hard. I think he worked very hard to try and find his technique and his overall knowledge of the game. I think we will start to see that pay some dividends moving forward, so I'm excited about him.”

Head coach Josh Heupel echoed that sentiment as well at his media day press conference.

"A guy that, to me – I'm going to talk about him physically here in a minute – but leadership, communication, trust,” Heupel said. “Just inside the building, he's taken a whole other step just as a person and a human being and a leader. Really proud of what he's done, coming into his own. A midyear kid a year ago, when we first got here. I had actually recruited him at the previous stop and loved what he did in year one. I do think, because of how he's grown off the field and how what he's done just continuing to transform his body — added weight, leaned up, his ability to bend is much better, at this point — can't wait to see him in some of the one-on-one pass rush situations in some of the 3rd & long periods. We need him to take a step.”

For Young that step is more sacks and quarterback disruptions.

“That is my goal,” Young said when asked if he could get double digit sacks this season. “If I do what I need to do with my craft and fundamentals then I don’t think there’s any doubt I can get there. But if I don’t start with fundamentals and getting off the ball and doing my assignment then I won’t get there. I have to do my job and then everything else will come.”

Nothing has come easy for Young. His journey to junior college, to Tennessee and ultimately to the field last year is one of patience and perseverance. Young believes it’s a journey that has made him capable of handling anything which is why he’s so thankful for Rodney Garner.

“Coach G he has done so much for me. It’s so inspiring,” Young said. “I’m not going to lie when I first got here that spring was rough. It was really rough. I told him after the first day, I said I’m not going to quit. I was still nervous and kind of in shock after the first practice. He said ‘I know you aren’t going to quit. That’s not who you are or the way you were raised, but I’m going to be on you every day’. Since then it’s been easier because he was hard on me it’s made things easier. He was focusing on technique and he really cares. He’s really made me who I am today.”