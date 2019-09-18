Youth will have to come through for Vols on the road
When Tennessee (1-2) takes the field in Gainesville on Saturday against Florida (3-0) looking for an upset the Vols will be doing so with a handful of freshman and young players playing key roles i...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news