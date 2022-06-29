Zach Joyce opens up about his road back to a pitching mound

It’s always been Zach Joyce’s dream to play baseball at the University of Tennessee.

Joyce was born at UT Medical Center just minutes away from campus, as it’s only separated by the Tennessee River. He grew up in Knoxville and attended Farragut High School before attending Walters State Community College in nearby Morristown, Tennessee.

After starring on the diamond at both Farragut and Walters State, Joyce signed to play with the Vols.

Yet the timing wasn’t right when Joyce finally arrived on campus.

“I was depressed,” Joyce told Volquest. “I was having anxiety attacks pretty much every single day in January right before the 2021 season. I had been at Tennessee for a semester and after I talked to the coaches, I decided I need to step away from the game a little bit. They were really supportive about it. I didn’t watch a single game that year just because I blamed everything on baseball.”

The depression and anxiety attacks originated when Joyce had Tommy John surgery in January of 2020 prior to arriving at Tennessee. He decided to come home from Walters State, but because of NCAA rules, he couldn’t rehab at UT.

“I never really didn’t want to play,” Joyce said. “When I stepped away, what helped me was just talking to people about it. I had so many people that were supporting me even if I wasn’t playing baseball, so it was just realizing that and being able to open up and talk about it instead of holding it all in. Instead of thinking about how I should be happy that I play baseball for my dream school, I just wasn’t. I had to realize I had so many people around me that were supporting me.

“The biggest thing for me was actually talking about it. That’s what I talked to (former Tennessee catcher) JP Arencibia about. He went through some mental stuff, too, so his biggest thing to me about it was that I just have to be able to open up or else it’s going to eat me alive. So I had just been talking about it, and working through it, and I got some books about it. It was really just working through all of that stuff, but at the same time, I was still kind of blaming it on baseball just because it had been my whole life to that point. I just needed to put the blame on something, but working through the fact that it wasn’t baseball, it’s just something that happens and happens to a lot of people. It’s easier to talk about it now and easier to open up about it.”

While Zach was working on himself, his twin brother Ben was rehabbing from Tommy John Surgery as he missed the 2021 season as well. Ben eventually returned to the mound this past season and enjoyed a breakout junior campaign.

Ben was becoming a viral sensation throughout the baseball world for how hard he threw his fastball, but more importantly, he was sparking Zach’s competitive fire in the process.

“It got to the point to where I was itching so bad to get out there,” Zach Joyce said. “It got hard to go to games and watch. Obviously I was going to support Ben and a lot of the guys I still know, but it was hard to watch and not be out there.”