Zakai Zeigler, Dalton Knecht react to Vol fans filling Memorial Gymnasium
Tennessee's win over Vanderbilt in Nashville featured a large number of Vol fans in Memorial Gymnasium.
After the game, guards Zakai Zeigler and Dalton Knecht gave their thoughts on the sea of orange that made its way to the mid-state.
Here's what they had to say.
ZAKAI ZEIGLER
As a junior who has played all three of his seasons with Tennessee, Zeigler has seen how well Vol fans travel.
With the support on Saturday night, he said it didn't even feel like a road game.
"I wouldn't even say it was a road game," said Zeigler. "I would say it's a home game. I can't put it no other way. It was a really good crowd out there. Vol Nation showed us so much love tonight. We all know Vol Nation is the best fans in the country. They've got our back no matter what."
DALTON KNECHT
Contrary to Zeigler, Knecht is in his first year with the Vols. This was his first time playing in the in-state rivalry.
"It's fun," said Knecht. "We all dreamed of it as a kid playing in this type of environment. It's really fun just to go out there and compete and play in front of a crowd like this."
Knecht didn't expect this level of support, though. His teammates tried to tell him what was to come but it still caught him off guard.
"They told me it was gonna kind of be like this but I didn't expect it to be like that," said Knecht. "It was really cool."
