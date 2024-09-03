The first Preseason All-American list of the off-season has been released.

Blue Ribbon Yearbook has named its All-American squads including Tennessee point guard Zakai Zeigler on the second-team.

This comes after he finished his junior season as a First Team All-SEC member and SEC Defensive Player of the Year.

This past season, Zeigler averaged 11.8 points, 6.1 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game. He was a critical piece of the Vols' second-ever Elite Eight run.

This was also the second-straight season he finished as the SEC's assist leader. As a sophomore, he averaged 13.3 points, 6.7 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game before going down with an ACL injury late in the season.

As the reigning SEC Defensive Player of the Year, he earned a spot on the All-SEC Defensive Team for the third time in his career. He is one of four players in conference history to be on the team three times.

Zeigler is one of four SEC players to land on the Blue Ribbon Yearbook this preseason. He joins Alabama guard Mark Sears (first team), Auburn forward Johni Broome (second) and Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV (second).