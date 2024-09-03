Advertisement

Published Sep 3, 2024
Zakai Zeigler named Blue Ribbon Yearbook Preseason Second Team All-American
Ryan Sylvia  •  VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
The first Preseason All-American list of the off-season has been released.

Blue Ribbon Yearbook has named its All-American squads including Tennessee point guard Zakai Zeigler on the second-team.

This comes after he finished his junior season as a First Team All-SEC member and SEC Defensive Player of the Year.

This past season, Zeigler averaged 11.8 points, 6.1 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game. He was a critical piece of the Vols' second-ever Elite Eight run.

This was also the second-straight season he finished as the SEC's assist leader. As a sophomore, he averaged 13.3 points, 6.7 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game before going down with an ACL injury late in the season.

As the reigning SEC Defensive Player of the Year, he earned a spot on the All-SEC Defensive Team for the third time in his career. He is one of four players in conference history to be on the team three times.

Zeigler is one of four SEC players to land on the Blue Ribbon Yearbook this preseason. He joins Alabama guard Mark Sears (first team), Auburn forward Johni Broome (second) and Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV (second).

Blue Ribbon Yearbook Preseason All-Americans
PlayerSchoolTeam

R.J. Davis

North Carolina

First

Hunter Dickinson

Kansas

First

Alex Karaban

UConn

First

Caleb Love

Arizona

First

Mark Sears

Alabama

First

Johni Broome

Auburn

Second

Cooper Flagg

Duke

Second

Braden Smith

Purdue

Second

Wade Taylor IV

Texas A&M

Second

Zakai Zeigler

Tennessee

Second

Robbie Avila

Saint Louis

Third

Graham Ike

Gonzaga

Third

Ryan Kalkbrenner

Creighton

Third

Tamin Lipsey

Iowa State

Third

J'Wan Roberts

Houston

Third

Oumar Ballo

Indiana

Fourth

L.J. Cryer

Houston

Fourth

Axel Lendeborg

UAB

Fourth

Great Osobor

Washington

Fourth

Hunter Sallis

Wake Forest

Fourth

