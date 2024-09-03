in other news
Everything Josh Heupel, Tennessee players said about NC State matchup
What Josh Heupel, Will Brooks, Jeremiah Telander and Ethan Davis said about the upcoming matchup with NC State.
Josh Heupel expects Rickey Gibson III to make season debut vs. NC State
Josh Heupel says Rickey Gibson III will be 'ready to roll' for Tennessee vs. NC State.
WATCH: Vols coach Josh Heupel, players kick-off NC State week
Video of Josh Heupel and Tennessee football players meeting with the media.
Nico Iamaleava wins SEC Co-Freshman of the Week after win over Chattanooga
Nico Iamaleava brings in an award after his first start of the season for the Vols.
Versatility has 4-star ATH Tyriq Green squarely on Tennessee's radar
Versatile 2026 four-star athlete Tyriq Green covers his interest in Tennessee football.
The first Preseason All-American list of the off-season has been released.
Blue Ribbon Yearbook has named its All-American squads including Tennessee point guard Zakai Zeigler on the second-team.
This comes after he finished his junior season as a First Team All-SEC member and SEC Defensive Player of the Year.
TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM
This past season, Zeigler averaged 11.8 points, 6.1 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game. He was a critical piece of the Vols' second-ever Elite Eight run.
This was also the second-straight season he finished as the SEC's assist leader. As a sophomore, he averaged 13.3 points, 6.7 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game before going down with an ACL injury late in the season.
As the reigning SEC Defensive Player of the Year, he earned a spot on the All-SEC Defensive Team for the third time in his career. He is one of four players in conference history to be on the team three times.
Zeigler is one of four SEC players to land on the Blue Ribbon Yearbook this preseason. He joins Alabama guard Mark Sears (first team), Auburn forward Johni Broome (second) and Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV (second).
