Zakai Zeigler tabbed First Team All-SEC, Tennessee picked third in league

Zakai Zeigler has been tabbed to the Preseason All-SEC Team.

The Tennessee veteran guard made the First Team as voted on by the media, the league announced Monday.

Zeigler, who was the only Vols' player to make any of the three teams, averaged 11.8 points, 6.1 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game during Tennessee's run to the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight last season.

A First Team All-SEC selection an SEC Defensive Player of the Year in 2023-24, Zeigler has been a Preseason All-SEC choice by the media for three-straight seasons, becoming the fourth player in program history to be a three-time selection.

He joins former players Allan Houston (1990-91, 1991-92 and 1992-93), Tony Harris (1998-99, 1999-2000, 2000-01) and Tyler Smith (2007-08, 2008-09 and 2009-10).

"(Zeigler) is wanting to have a great year and not just individually, but one thing that defines him is he's want to win," Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes said. "And, I think he's done a really good job again with Jahmai (Mashack) and Jordan (Gainey) trying to get the younger players and the new guys to understand we've got some big holes to fill and we need those guys to play at an extremely high level."

Former Tennessee forward Jonas Aidoo, who transferred to Arkansas after last season, made the Second Team. Alabama guard Mark Sears was picked as the SEC Preseason Player of the Year.