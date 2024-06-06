After sitting out the 2024 season at Tennessee, Zane Denton is in the transfer portal.

The Vols’ third baseman entered the portal on Thursday. The news was first reported by Mike Wilson of the Knoxville News-Sentinel and confirmed to VolReport by a UT spokesperson.

Denton, a Brentwood, Tennessee native, began his career at Alabama where he spent three seasons before transferring to Tennessee ahead of the 2023 season.

Denton was a key part of the Vols’ College World Series run last season, hitting the game-tying home run in the ninth inning to spark Tennessee’s comeback win over Clemson in the Clemson Regional.

In his lone season with the Vols, Denton hit .269 with 16 home runs, 25 extra-base hits and a team-high 59 RBIs.

Denton was again expected to be a factor in the Tennessee lineup at third base after not being taken in the 2023 MLB Draft, but stepped away from the team in the fall due to personal reasons, according to head coach Tony Vitello.

Clemson transfer Billy Amick has started much of the season at third for the Vols, who will play for their third CWS berth in four years this weekend against Evansville in the Knoxville Super Regional.