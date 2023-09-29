1998 Tennessee football team, other champions to be honored on Saturday
For the second time, Tennessee will host 'Champions Weekend' where members of SEC and NCAA Championship winning teams will be invited back to Knoxville to be honored.
During the football game against South Carolina on Saturday, individuals and teams that won titles 10, 20, 25, 30, 40 and 50 years ago will be recognized.
The 25-year anniversary lines up with the 1998 season that featured NCAA championships in both football and women's basketball.
In attendance will be head coach Phillip Fulmer and members of the team.
“It’s special to have an opportunity to have all those guys back here," said head coach Josh Heupel. "Coach Fulmer and those guys have an opportunity to remember and tell a bunch of stories on Friday night. I think they’ve got a social gathering and then, obviously, for everybody that’s in the stadium and those watching, from Vol nation, an opportunity to remember and look back on that special season and those guys, too. They’re a huge part of our history, our tradition. It’s been fun for me over the last two-and-a-half years getting to know all of those guys. It’s a special group. They’re still extremely close. It should be a really fun weekend for those guys here Friday and Saturday.”
While Heupel is of a similar age as the returning members of the team, he is familiar with a handful of the players.
However, not necessarily from his playing days.
“I probably wasn’t as highly recruited as most of those guys were, so a little bit different," said Heupel. "But the ‘98 group, know of them. Knew a couple of them, but for me it’s been awesome just because, as you’re playing college football, you know who all those guys are, so getting an opportunity to know them. Al Wilson’s celebration, College Football Hall of Fame, a bunch of those guys were all back. Got a chance to spend time with them in the spring and then get a chance to see some of those that I hadn’t met when they came back for his event during the course of the season, as well. Those guys are hugely important to our program, in the past and in the present, too. Those guys still live in our footprint and are a part of our recruiting, too. It’s been fun to get to know those guys.”
Who will be honored?
|Team/Individual
|Championship
|
Women's Basketball
|
2013 SEC Regular Season Champions
|
Caroline Simmons, Faith Johnson, Lindsay Gendron, Kelsey Floyd (Women's Swimming & Diving)
|
200M Freestyle Relay NCAA Champions
|
Lauren Solernou, Molly Hannis, Kelsey Floyd, Faith Johnson (Women's Swimming & Diving)
|
200M Medley Relay NCAA Champions
|
Lauren Solernou, Molly Hannis, Kelsey Floyd, Lindsay Gendron (Women's Swimming & Diving)
|
400M Medley Relay NCAA Champions
|
Lauren Solernou, Molly Hannis, Kelsey Floyd, Faith Johnson (Women's Swimming & Diving)
|
200 Medley Relay SEC Champions
|
Lindsay Gendron (Women's Swimming & Diving)
|
200 Freestyle SEC Champion
|
Faith Johnson (Women's Swimming & Diving)
|
50 Freestyle SEC Champion
|
Tori Lamp (Women's Swimming and Diving)
|
Platform Diving SEC Champions
|Team/Individual
|Championship
|
Women's Basketball
|
2003 SEC Regular Season Champions
|
Women's Cross Country
|
2003 SEC Champions
|
Soccer
|
2003 SEC Champions (Regular Season and Tournament)
|
Jabari Greer (Men's Track & Field)
|
Indoor 60M Hurdles NCAA Champion, Outdoor 110m Hurdles SEC Champion and Indoor 55m Hurdles SEC Champion
|
Gary Kikaya (Men's Track & Field)
|
Indoor 400m NCAA, SEC Champion
|
Stephen Harris (Men's Track & Field)
|
Decathlon NCAA, SEC Champion
|
Phillip Jones (Men's Swimming & Diving)
|
3M Diving NCAA Champion
|
Jamie Sanger (Women's Swimming & Diving)
|
1-Meter Diving SEC Champion
|
Kylee Wells (Women's Swimming & Diving)
|
Platform Diving SEC Champion
|
Sharon Dickie (Women's Track & Field)
|
Outdoor 5,000m SEC Champion
|
DeeDee Trotter (Women's Track & Field)
|
Outdoor 400m SEC Champion
|
Stephen Harris (Men's Track & Field)
|
Pentathlon SEC Champion
|
Jabari Greer, Gary Kikaya, Sean Lambert, Jonathan Wade (Men's Track & Field)
|
Outdoor 4x100m Relay SEC Champions
|
Leigh Smith (Men's Track & Field)
|
Javelin SEC Champion
|
Marc Sylvester (Men's Track & Field)
|
Outdoor 800m SEC Champion
|Team/Individual
|Championship
|
Football
|
1998 NCAA, SEC Champions
|
Women's Basketball
|
1998 NCAA, SEC (Regular Season and Tournament) Champions
|
Jeremy Linn (Men's Swimming and Diving)
|
100M Breaststroke NCAA Champion
|
Kathy Pesek (Women's Swimming and Diving)
|
Platform Diving NCAA, SEC Champion
|
Shannon Roy (Men's Swimming & Diving)
|
3-Meter Diving SEC Champion
|
Leslie Henley (Women's Track & Field)
|
Indoor Pole Vault SEC Champion
|
Russell Johnson (Men's Track & Field)
|
Indoor Pole Vault SEC Champion
|
Wes Boudreau (Men's Track & Field)
|
Hammer SEC Champion
|
Pat Buckheit (Men's Track & Field)
|
Decathlon SEC Champion
|Team/Individual
|Championship
|
Women's Basketball
|
1993 SEC Regular Season Champions
|
Tripp Schwenk (Men's Swimming and Diving)
|
200M Backstroke NCAA, SEC Champion
|
Chris Woodruff (Men's Tennis)
|
Singles NCAA Champion
|
Randy Jenkins (Men's Track & Field)
|
High Jump NCAA Champion
|
José Parrilla (Men's Track & Field)
|
Outdoor 800M NCAA, SEC Champion and Indoor 800m SEC Champion
|
Ricky Busquets (Men's Swimming & Diving)
|
100 Freestyle SEC Champion
|
J.R. deSouza (Men's Swimming & Diving)
|
100 Butterfly SEC Champion
|
Lawrence Johnson (Men's Track & Field)
|
Indoor Pole Vault SEC Champion and Decathlon SEC Champion
|
Adam Smith (Men's Track & Field)
|
Outdoor Pole Vault SEC Champion
|Team/Individual
|Championship
|
Men's Outdoor Track & Field
|
1983 SEC Champions
|
Men's Indoor Track & Field
|
1983 SEC Champions
|
Men's Cross Country
|
1983 SEC Champions
|
Women's Outdoor Track & Field
|
1983 SEC Champions
|
Women's Cross Country
|
1983 SEC Champions
|
Sam Graddy, Reggie Towns, Terry Scott, Willie Gault (Men's Outdoor Track & Field)
|
4x100M Relay NCAA Champions
|
Willie Gault (Men's Track & Field)
|
Indoor 55M/60Y NCAA Champion and Indoor 60Y Hurdles NCAA Champion and Outdoor 200m SEC Champion
|
Lee Hudson (Men's Swimming & Diving)
|
100 Backstroke SEC Champion
|
Joetta Clark (Women's Track & Field)
|
Indoor 800m NCAA Champion, Outdoor 800m NCAA, SEC Champion and Outdoor 1,500m SEC Champion
|
Benita Fitzgerald (Women's Outdoor Track & Field)
|
100M Hurdles NCAA, SEC Champion and Outdoor 100m SEC Champion
|
Delisa Walton (Women's Track & Field)
|
Indoor 600Y NCAA Champion
|
Sharrieffa Barksdale, Joetta Clark, Cathy Rattray, Delisa Walton (Women's Indoor Track & Field)
|
Mile Relay NCAA Champions
|
Cathy Rattray, Sharrieffa Barksdale, Ilrey Oliver and Joetta Clark (Women's Track & Field)
|
Outdoor 4x400m Relay SEC Champions
|
Sharrieffa Barksdale (Women's Track & Field)
|
Outdoor 400m Hurdles SEC Champion, Outdoor Long Jump SEC Champion
|
Veronica Findley (Women's Track & Field)
|
Outdoor 200m SEC Champion
|
Alison Quelch (Women's Track & Field)
|
Outdoor 3,000m SEC Champion, Outdoor 5,000m SEC Champion and SEC Championship Meet Winner
|
Cathy Rattray (Women's Track & Field)
|
Outdoor 400m SEC Champion
|
Patricia Walsh (Women's Track & Field)
|
Outdoor Shot Put SEC Champion and Outdoor Discus SEC Champion
|
Kevin Shamblee, David Patrick, Basil Magee and Al Harden (Men's Track & Field)
|
Indoor 4x800m Relay SEC Champions
|
Scott Lundy (Men's Track & Field)
|
Outdoor Shot Put SEC Champion
|
David Siler (Men's Track & Field)
|
Outdoor Triple Jump SEC Champion
|Team/Individual
|Championship
|
Men's Swimming & Diving
|
1973 SEC Champions
|
Men's Outdoor Track & Field
|
1973 SEC Champions
|
Men's Indoor Track & Field
|
1973 SEC Champions
|
Doug Brown (Men's Track & Field)
|
Outdoor Steeplechase NCAA Champion, SEC Championship Meet Winner, Indoor 3,000m SEC Champion, Outdoor 3,000m Steeplechase SEC Champion, Outdoor 5,000m SEC Champion and Outdoor 10,000m SEC Champion
|
Ken Knox, Tom Lutz, Keith Gilliam, John Trembley (Men's Swimming & Diving)
|
400M Freestyle Relay NCAA Champions
|
Kevin Priestly, Rick Seywert, John Trembley, Tom Lutz (Men's Swimming & Diving)
|
400M Medley Relay NCAA Champions
|
John Trembley (Men's Swimming and Diving)
|
100M Butterfly NCAA Champion, 50M Freestyle NCAA Champion and 100M Freestyle NCAA Champion
|
Ken Knox, Keith Gilliam, Tom Lutz and John Trembley (Men's Swimming & Diving)
|
400 Freestyle Relay SEC Champions
|
Tom Lutz, Jeff Lewis, Keith Gilliam, and Chris Noll (Men's Swimming & Diving)
|
800 Freestyle Relay SEC Champions
|
Kevin Priestley, Rick Seywert, Mark Gilliam and Chris Noll (Men's Swimming & Diving)
|
400 Medley Relay SEC Champions
|
Ken Knox (Men's Swimming & Diving)
|
100 Freestyle SEC Champion
|
Marc Gilliam (Men's Swimming & Diving)
|
SEC Championship Meet Winner
|
Jim Kennedy (Men's Swimming & Diving)
|
1-Meter Diving SEC Champion
|
Chris Noll (Men's Swimming & Diving)
|
200 Freestyle SEC Champion and 500 Freestyle SEC Champion
|
John Trembley (Men's Swimming & Diving)
|
50 Freestyle SEC Champion
|
Jeff White (Men's Swimming & Diving)
|
100 Breaststroke SEC Champion and 200 Breaststroke SEC Champion
|
Graham Windeatt (Men's Swimming & Diving)
|
1,650 Freestyle SEC Champion
|
Danny Zoeller, Bill Anderson, Wilbur Hawkins, and Willie Thomas (Men's Track & Field)
|
Indoor 4x800m Relay SEC Champions
|
Charles Geter (Men's Track & Field)
|
Indoor Long Jump SEC Champion and Outdoor Long Jump SEC Champion
|
Willie Thomas (Men's Track & Field)
|
Indoor 880y SEC Champion and Outdoor 880y SEC Champion
|
Tom West (Men's Track & Field)
|
Indoor High Jump SEC Champion
|
Danny Zoeller (Men's Track & Field)
|
Indoor Mile SEC Champion and Outdoor 1,500m SEC Champion
|
Darwin Bond (Men's Track & Field)
|
Outdoor 440y SEC Champion
|
Danny Martin (Men's Track & Field)
|
Javelin SEC Champion
