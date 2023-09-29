News More News
1998 Tennessee football team, other champions to be honored on Saturday

Tennessee head coach Phillip Fulmer celebrating after winning the 1998 Championship game. (Michael Patrick/News Sentinel)
Tennessee head coach Phillip Fulmer celebrating after winning the 1998 Championship game. (Michael Patrick/News Sentinel)
Ryan Sylvia • VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
For the second time, Tennessee will host 'Champions Weekend' where members of SEC and NCAA Championship winning teams will be invited back to Knoxville to be honored.

During the football game against South Carolina on Saturday, individuals and teams that won titles 10, 20, 25, 30, 40 and 50 years ago will be recognized.

The 25-year anniversary lines up with the 1998 season that featured NCAA championships in both football and women's basketball.

In attendance will be head coach Phillip Fulmer and members of the team.

“It’s special to have an opportunity to have all those guys back here," said head coach Josh Heupel. "Coach Fulmer and those guys have an opportunity to remember and tell a bunch of stories on Friday night. I think they’ve got a social gathering and then, obviously, for everybody that’s in the stadium and those watching, from Vol nation, an opportunity to remember and look back on that special season and those guys, too. They’re a huge part of our history, our tradition. It’s been fun for me over the last two-and-a-half years getting to know all of those guys. It’s a special group. They’re still extremely close. It should be a really fun weekend for those guys here Friday and Saturday.”

While Heupel is of a similar age as the returning members of the team, he is familiar with a handful of the players.

However, not necessarily from his playing days.

“I probably wasn’t as highly recruited as most of those guys were, so a little bit different," said Heupel. "But the ‘98 group, know of them. Knew a couple of them, but for me it’s been awesome just because, as you’re playing college football, you know who all those guys are, so getting an opportunity to know them. Al Wilson’s celebration, College Football Hall of Fame, a bunch of those guys were all back. Got a chance to spend time with them in the spring and then get a chance to see some of those that I hadn’t met when they came back for his event during the course of the season, as well. Those guys are hugely important to our program, in the past and in the present, too. Those guys still live in our footprint and are a part of our recruiting, too. It’s been fun to get to know those guys.”

Who will be honored?

2013 Champions | 10-Year Celebration
Team/Individual Championship

Women's Basketball

2013 SEC Regular Season Champions

Caroline Simmons, Faith Johnson, Lindsay Gendron, Kelsey Floyd (Women's Swimming & Diving)

200M Freestyle Relay NCAA Champions

Lauren Solernou, Molly Hannis, Kelsey Floyd, Faith Johnson (Women's Swimming & Diving)

200M Medley Relay NCAA Champions

Lauren Solernou, Molly Hannis, Kelsey Floyd, Lindsay Gendron (Women's Swimming & Diving)

400M Medley Relay NCAA Champions

Lauren Solernou, Molly Hannis, Kelsey Floyd, Faith Johnson (Women's Swimming & Diving)

200 Medley Relay SEC Champions

Lindsay Gendron (Women's Swimming & Diving)

200 Freestyle SEC Champion

Faith Johnson (Women's Swimming & Diving)

50 Freestyle SEC Champion

Tori Lamp (Women's Swimming and Diving)

Platform Diving SEC Champions
2003 Champions | 20-Year Celebration
Team/Individual Championship

Women's Basketball

2003 SEC Regular Season Champions

Women's Cross Country

2003 SEC Champions

Soccer

2003 SEC Champions (Regular Season and Tournament)

Jabari Greer (Men's Track & Field)

Indoor 60M Hurdles NCAA Champion, Outdoor 110m Hurdles SEC Champion and Indoor 55m Hurdles SEC Champion

Gary Kikaya (Men's Track & Field)

Indoor 400m NCAA, SEC Champion

Stephen Harris (Men's Track & Field)

Decathlon NCAA, SEC Champion

Phillip Jones (Men's Swimming & Diving)

3M Diving NCAA Champion

Jamie Sanger (Women's Swimming & Diving)

1-Meter Diving SEC Champion

Kylee Wells (Women's Swimming & Diving)

Platform Diving SEC Champion

Sharon Dickie (Women's Track & Field)

Outdoor 5,000m SEC Champion

DeeDee Trotter (Women's Track & Field)

Outdoor 400m SEC Champion

Stephen Harris (Men's Track & Field)

Pentathlon SEC Champion

Jabari Greer, Gary Kikaya, Sean Lambert, Jonathan Wade (Men's Track & Field)

Outdoor 4x100m Relay SEC Champions

Leigh Smith (Men's Track & Field)

Javelin SEC Champion

Marc Sylvester (Men's Track & Field)

Outdoor 800m SEC Champion
1998 Champions | 25-Year Celebration
Team/Individual Championship

Football

1998 NCAA, SEC Champions

Women's Basketball

1998 NCAA, SEC (Regular Season and Tournament) Champions

Jeremy Linn (Men's Swimming and Diving)

100M Breaststroke NCAA Champion

Kathy Pesek (Women's Swimming and Diving)

Platform Diving NCAA, SEC Champion

Shannon Roy (Men's Swimming & Diving)

3-Meter Diving SEC Champion

Leslie Henley (Women's Track & Field)

Indoor Pole Vault SEC Champion

Russell Johnson (Men's Track & Field)

Indoor Pole Vault SEC Champion

Wes Boudreau (Men's Track & Field)

Hammer SEC Champion

Pat Buckheit (Men's Track & Field)

Decathlon SEC Champion
1993 Champions | 30-Year Celebration
Team/Individual Championship

Women's Basketball

1993 SEC Regular Season Champions

Tripp Schwenk (Men's Swimming and Diving)

200M Backstroke NCAA, SEC Champion

Chris Woodruff (Men's Tennis)

Singles NCAA Champion

Randy Jenkins (Men's Track & Field)

High Jump NCAA Champion

José Parrilla (Men's Track & Field)

Outdoor 800M NCAA, SEC Champion and Indoor 800m SEC Champion

Ricky Busquets (Men's Swimming & Diving)

100 Freestyle SEC Champion

J.R. deSouza (Men's Swimming & Diving)

100 Butterfly SEC Champion

Lawrence Johnson (Men's Track & Field)

Indoor Pole Vault SEC Champion and Decathlon SEC Champion

Adam Smith (Men's Track & Field)

Outdoor Pole Vault SEC Champion
1983 Champions | 40-Year Celebration
Team/Individual Championship

Men's Outdoor Track & Field

1983 SEC Champions

Men's Indoor Track & Field

1983 SEC Champions

Men's Cross Country

1983 SEC Champions

Women's Outdoor Track & Field

1983 SEC Champions

Women's Cross Country

1983 SEC Champions

Sam Graddy, Reggie Towns, Terry Scott, Willie Gault (Men's Outdoor Track & Field)

4x100M Relay NCAA Champions

Willie Gault (Men's Track & Field)

Indoor 55M/60Y NCAA Champion and Indoor 60Y Hurdles NCAA Champion and Outdoor 200m SEC Champion

Lee Hudson (Men's Swimming & Diving)

100 Backstroke SEC Champion

Joetta Clark (Women's Track & Field)

Indoor 800m NCAA Champion, Outdoor 800m NCAA, SEC Champion and Outdoor 1,500m SEC Champion

Benita Fitzgerald (Women's Outdoor Track & Field)

100M Hurdles NCAA, SEC Champion and Outdoor 100m SEC Champion

Delisa Walton (Women's Track & Field)

Indoor 600Y NCAA Champion

Sharrieffa Barksdale, Joetta Clark, Cathy Rattray, Delisa Walton (Women's Indoor Track & Field)

Mile Relay NCAA Champions

Cathy Rattray, Sharrieffa Barksdale, Ilrey Oliver and Joetta Clark (Women's Track & Field)

Outdoor 4x400m Relay SEC Champions

Sharrieffa Barksdale (Women's Track & Field)

Outdoor 400m Hurdles SEC Champion, Outdoor Long Jump SEC Champion

Veronica Findley (Women's Track & Field)

Outdoor 200m SEC Champion

Alison Quelch (Women's Track & Field)

Outdoor 3,000m SEC Champion, Outdoor 5,000m SEC Champion and SEC Championship Meet Winner

Cathy Rattray (Women's Track & Field)

Outdoor 400m SEC Champion

Patricia Walsh (Women's Track & Field)

Outdoor Shot Put SEC Champion and Outdoor Discus SEC Champion

Kevin Shamblee, David Patrick, Basil Magee and Al Harden (Men's Track & Field)

Indoor 4x800m Relay SEC Champions

Scott Lundy (Men's Track & Field)

Outdoor Shot Put SEC Champion

David Siler (Men's Track & Field)

Outdoor Triple Jump SEC Champion
1973 Champions | 50-Year Celebration
Team/Individual Championship

Men's Swimming & Diving

1973 SEC Champions

Men's Outdoor Track & Field

1973 SEC Champions

Men's Indoor Track & Field

1973 SEC Champions

Doug Brown (Men's Track & Field)

Outdoor Steeplechase NCAA Champion, SEC Championship Meet Winner, Indoor 3,000m SEC Champion, Outdoor 3,000m Steeplechase SEC Champion, Outdoor 5,000m SEC Champion and Outdoor 10,000m SEC Champion

Ken Knox, Tom Lutz, Keith Gilliam, John Trembley (Men's Swimming & Diving)

400M Freestyle Relay NCAA Champions

Kevin Priestly, Rick Seywert, John Trembley, Tom Lutz (Men's Swimming & Diving)

400M Medley Relay NCAA Champions

John Trembley (Men's Swimming and Diving)

100M Butterfly NCAA Champion, 50M Freestyle NCAA Champion and 100M Freestyle NCAA Champion

Ken Knox, Keith Gilliam, Tom Lutz and John Trembley (Men's Swimming & Diving)

400 Freestyle Relay SEC Champions

Tom Lutz, Jeff Lewis, Keith Gilliam, and Chris Noll (Men's Swimming & Diving)

800 Freestyle Relay SEC Champions

Kevin Priestley, Rick Seywert, Mark Gilliam and Chris Noll (Men's Swimming & Diving)

400 Medley Relay SEC Champions

Ken Knox (Men's Swimming & Diving)

100 Freestyle SEC Champion

Marc Gilliam (Men's Swimming & Diving)

SEC Championship Meet Winner

Jim Kennedy (Men's Swimming & Diving)

1-Meter Diving SEC Champion

Chris Noll (Men's Swimming & Diving)

200 Freestyle SEC Champion and 500 Freestyle SEC Champion

John Trembley (Men's Swimming & Diving)

50 Freestyle SEC Champion

Jeff White (Men's Swimming & Diving)

100 Breaststroke SEC Champion and 200 Breaststroke SEC Champion

Graham Windeatt (Men's Swimming & Diving)

1,650 Freestyle SEC Champion

Danny Zoeller, Bill Anderson, Wilbur Hawkins, and Willie Thomas (Men's Track & Field)

Indoor 4x800m Relay SEC Champions

Charles Geter (Men's Track & Field)

Indoor Long Jump SEC Champion and Outdoor Long Jump SEC Champion

Willie Thomas (Men's Track & Field)

Indoor 880y SEC Champion and Outdoor 880y SEC Champion

Tom West (Men's Track & Field)

Indoor High Jump SEC Champion

Danny Zoeller (Men's Track & Field)

Indoor Mile SEC Champion and Outdoor 1,500m SEC Champion

Darwin Bond (Men's Track & Field)

Outdoor 440y SEC Champion

Danny Martin (Men's Track & Field)

Javelin SEC Champion

–––––

