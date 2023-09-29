For the second time, Tennessee will host 'Champions Weekend' where members of SEC and NCAA Championship winning teams will be invited back to Knoxville to be honored.

During the football game against South Carolina on Saturday, individuals and teams that won titles 10, 20, 25, 30, 40 and 50 years ago will be recognized.

The 25-year anniversary lines up with the 1998 season that featured NCAA championships in both football and women's basketball.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

In attendance will be head coach Phillip Fulmer and members of the team.

“It’s special to have an opportunity to have all those guys back here," said head coach Josh Heupel. "Coach Fulmer and those guys have an opportunity to remember and tell a bunch of stories on Friday night. I think they’ve got a social gathering and then, obviously, for everybody that’s in the stadium and those watching, from Vol nation, an opportunity to remember and look back on that special season and those guys, too. They’re a huge part of our history, our tradition. It’s been fun for me over the last two-and-a-half years getting to know all of those guys. It’s a special group. They’re still extremely close. It should be a really fun weekend for those guys here Friday and Saturday.”