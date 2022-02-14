2022 Tennessee Baseball Preview: Pitching Staff

It’s officially game week for Tennessee baseball.

The Vols are set to host Georgia Southern this coming weekend for a three-game series to kick off the season. To get you ready for Tony Vitello’s fifth year on Rocky Top, we preview Frank Anderson’s pitching staff.

Here’s a look at Tennessee’s 2022 pitching staff and what you need to know:

Seniors: LHP Redmond Walsh (sixth-year), RHP Camden Sewell, Ethan Smith

Juniors: RHP Seth Halvorsen (redshirt), LHP Kirby Connell, LHP Will Mabrey, LHP Drew Gilbert, RHP Mark McLaughlin, RHP Ben Joyce (redshirt)

Sophomores: RHP Blade Tidwell, Chase Dollander, LHP Jake Fitzgibbons, LHP Zander Sechrist, LHP Shawn Scott, RHP Hollis Fanning, RHP Tommy Wilcox (redshirt)

Freshmen: RHP Chase Burns, LHP Drew Patterson (redshirt), LHP Wyatt Evans, LHP Gavin Brasosky, RHP Grant Cherry, LHP J.D. McCracken, RHP Drew Beam, RHP Andrew Kribbs, LHP Kaleb Meredith

Injury Bug

Tennessee’s pitching staff has already been snakebitten before even throwing a pitch.

Ace of the staff and likely first round draft pick Blade Tidwell will miss the beginning of the season due to shoulder soreness resulting from stiffness while throwing. Tidwell, a Preseason All-American by multiple outlets, is expected to pitch at some point this season, but his absence is a significant one.

It’s not just Tidwell, however. The Vols will also be without Missouri transfer Seth Halvorsen due to a fractured right arm he suffered while throwing in January. Halvorsen is expected to return by mid-April at the latest, but still, it’s another power arm with SEC experience that Anderson must find a way to navigate without.

Projected Weekend Starters

So, who replaces Tidwell and Halvorsen in the meantime? The bullpen will feel the impact of the injuries more than the starting rotation. That’s because of the additions of Chase Burns and Georgia Southern transfer Chase Dollander.

We’ll talk about Burns in a moment, but Dollander should step right into the starting rotation and perform. Tennessee is in a tough spot to start the year having to replace Chad Dallas and Will Heflin from last year’s rotation in addition to dealing with the Tidwell injury. Dollander has impressed, though, and is seen as a potential first round pick in the making.

Dollander was a First Team All-American according to Perfect Game last season as a true freshman. In 11 starts for Georgia Southern, he went 4-3 with an ERA of 4.04. He struck out 64 hitters in 49.0 innings of work.

The hard-throwing righty throws a fastball, a changeup, a slider and a 12-6 curveball.

Prior to the injuries, Tidwell, Dollander and Burns were expected to start with Halvorsen being one of the top arms out of the bullpen. Now it appears senior RHP Camden Sewell will fill the third spot in the rotation.

Sewell isn’t as flashy as his peers with his fastball, but he’s simply Mr. Reliable. The sinker and slider specialist that sits low 90’s with his fastball broke out last season and should have an even better season in 2022.