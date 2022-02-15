2022 Tennessee Baseball Preview: Position Players

It’s officially game week for Tennessee baseball. The Vols are set to host Georgia Southern this coming weekend for a three-game series to kick off the season. To get you ready for Tony Vitello’s fifth year on Rocky Top, we preview a new-look Tennessee offense that still has some old, familiar faces. Here’s a look at what the Vols will look like throughout the lineup and in the field: 2022 Tennessee Baseball Preview: Pitching Staff Seniors: C/OF Evan Russell (sixth-year), 1B Luc Lipcius (sixth-year), 3B Trey Lipscomb, OF Christian Scott Juniors: CF Drew Gilbert, RF Jordan Beck, INF Cortland Lawson, INF/OF Logan Chambers, INF Seth Stephenson, INF Logan Steenstra, INF/OF Ethan Payne Sophomores: OF Kyle Booker, INF Jorel Ortega (redshirt) Freshmen: INF Christian Moore, 1B Blake Burke, C Charlie Taylor (redshirt), OF/1B Kavares Tears, C Ryan Miller (redshirt), OF/C Jared Dickey (redshirt), OF Hunter Ensley (redshirt), C Nathan Smith, INF Austin Jaslove (redshirt), INF Angus Pence New-look offense Tennessee must replace quite a bit of production off of last year’s offense. Starting third baseman Jake Rucker was drafted by the Minnesota Twins, starting shortstop Liam Spence was drafted by the Chicago Cubs, starting second baseman Max Ferguson was drafted by the San Diego Padres and starting catcher Connor Pavolony was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles. Starting designated hitter Pete Derkay and backup catcher Jackson Greer also graduated. When just looking at the starters that have moved on, Tennessee is losing 48% of its at-bats from a year ago, 46.6% of its runs, 50% of its hits, 38% of its home runs, 41.8% of its RBIs, 52.3% of its walks and 51.4% of its stolen bases. COVID did save Tennessee a bit. The free year of eligibility allowed starting left field Evan Russell and starting first baseman Luc Lipcius to return for an extra season and avoid even more production lost.

Evan Russell switches positions Russell will be making the switch from left field to catcher, however, for his final season on Rocky Top. With Pavolony and Greer moving on, Tennessee went out and added West Virginia transfer Matt McCormick. But after the former All-Big 12 catcher decided to step away from the sport, the Vols were desperate for a catcher and Russell was happy to volunteer. The Lexington, Tennessee native who has a flare for the dramatic will start behind the dish on Opening Day. Russell has put in a ton of work this offseason to make the transition and he’s looked the part in doing so. Redshirt-freshman Charlie Taylor will be the backup to start the season. The coaching staff has always thought highly of Taylor, who has taken a step forward of late. Fellow redshirt-freshman Ryan Miller can swing the bat, but isn’t the defensive catcher that Taylor is. Another redshirt-freshman Jared Dickey could also see some at-bats. Dickey impressed during the fall, showing off the power in his bat. He could catch, play in the outfield or serve as the designated hitter.

Gilbert and Beck lead the way In addition to Russell and Lipcius, starting centerfielder Drew Gilbert and starting right fielder Jordan Beck return to lead a strong outfield and provide a strong core in the middle of the lineup. Gilbert returns as the emotional leader of the Vols and has been tabbed a Preseason All-American by multiple outlets. As has Beck who has the potential to be a first round pick this summer. The duo combined for 25 home runs and 126 RBIs last season. The question in the outfield going into 2022 is who starts in left field after Russell's move to catcher. Sophomore Kyle Booker seemed destined to slide into the lineup, but Vitello seemed to indicate recently that Booker has been struggling of late. Still, Booker will get his opportunities after flashing often as a true freshman last year. Junior college signee Logan Chambers and senior Christian Scott are the other two options in left field. Chambers has been on fire at the plate leading up to the season and seems most likely to get the nod on Opening Day. The former JUCO All-American could also play in the infield or be the designated hitter. Scott had a really strong fall to kick-start his fourth year in the program. He’s likely going to be Tennessee’s fourth outfielder, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see him take the starting left field job if Booker or Chambers struggle. The freshman to keep an eye out for in the outfield is Kavares Tears from Lewisburg, Tennessee. Tears has a ton of power in his bat, but must put the ball in play more consistently. Vitello has talked in the past about Tears being a big piece to Tennessee’s future.

Competition galore up the middle Tennessee has always had competition under Vitello. Particularly in recent years. The competition has never been as strong and deep as it is this year. Especially in the middle of the infield where several different players could start at shortstop or second. Cortland Lawson appears most likely to start at short going into the season. Lawson had five hits in just 14 at-bats last year, but hit the ball extremely well throughout the fall and that has carried over into the spring. Logan Steenstra could also start at short. He could also start at second or be the designated hitter. Steenstra could also be one of the first players off Tennessee’s bench. The junior will be a Swiss Army knife for Vitello after showing last year he can swing the bat. Junior college signee Seth Stephenson could play either short or second base, but seems most likely to play second with Lawson taking hold of shortstop. Stephenson is a speedster who should prove to be one of the best base-stealers in the SEC. He must prove he can consistently get on base in order to do so. The x-factor in the infield and of all the position players is true freshman Christian Moore. The New York native is an elite talent and flashed the bat all fall long. It’ll be hard to keep Moore out of the lineup.

Luuuuuuuuc is back Tennessee received a big boost when first baseman Luc Lipcius decided to take advantage of the free year of eligibility and return for a sixth season on Rocky Top. Lipcius’ bat will be one of the best power bats in the country after tying for the team-lead in home runs (15) a season ago. Like Moore up the middle, Blake Burke is another freshman with an elite bat that could prove to be the x-factor. Burke flashed the power all fall and will be hard to keep out of the lineup.

New face at the hot corner Trey Lipscomb finally gets his shot at being the full-time starter in 2022 following Rucker’s departure to the Twins. The coaching staff has always discussed Lipscomb being the future at third base and that he possesses the skills to be a big time player for the Vols. Now it’s about piecing it all together. Lipscomb has flashed the potential from time to time, but now he must do so consistently and against SEC competition. Others who could play third are Logan Chambers or redshirt-sophomore Jorel Ortega. Ortega hit .148 in 27 at-bats last season. DH up for grabs A number of players could serve as Tennessee’s designated hitter. In fact, it’ll likely be a revolving door until someone takes the job and runs with it. How left field, second base and shortstop sorts itself out will also have an impact on who fills the DH spot. Logan Chambers, Seth Stephenson, Logan Steenstra, Kyle Booker, Jorel Ortega, Christian Moore, Blake Burke, Charlie Taylor, Kavares Tears and Jared Dickey could all possibly receive at-bats at that spot.