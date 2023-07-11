Tennessee had an advantage at the beginning of Jefferson's recruitment as he was committed to Tony Vitello and the Vols' baseball program. However, as his recruitment as a football player took off, he received interest from some of the top programs in the country.

That cumulated in Jefferson placing his focus on three top-tier SEC programs: Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee.

Jefferson took an official visit to each program in the month of June and was impressed with each visit. Following those trips, Alabama and Tennessee pulled out in front of the rest of the pack.

There has been some talk about Jefferson potentially visiting both Tennessee and Alabama again, but that is not confirmed to happen. He told VolReport that he is unsure of whether he will take those visits at the current moment.

With a decision coming soon, those two programs will be the ones trying to sway the four-star to their side. Jefferson is high on both programs and has not reached a final decision yet – providing the opportunity for an old-school toss-up recruitment battle between two powers in the SEC.