Lady Vols basketball continues climb inside AP Top 25

After a busy week of games, the Lady Vols stayed undefeated to improve to 11-0 on the year.
Tennessee was rewarded with an increased ranking in the AP Poll to No. 15. This comes after being ranked No. 18 the week before.
The Lady Vols won three games over the past week including a road trip to Memphis and a pair of games in the West Palm Beach Classic against Richmond and Tulsa. All three games were played in a less than four day span.
Tennessee debuted in the rankings two weeks ago at No. 19 following wins over Florida State at home and a ranked Iowa squad in Madison Square Garden.
Then, the Lady Vols returned home for a historic defeat of NC Central to get boosted up to No. 18.
The current spot in the rankings for Tennessee is fifth among SEC teams. The Lady Vols sit behind No. 2 South Carolina, No. 5 Texas, No. 6 LSU and No. 9 Oklahoma but ahead of No. 16 Kentucky, No. 20 Alabama and No. 25 Ole Miss.
Now, the Lady Vols will play one final out-of-conference game before conference play arrives. On Sunday, Dec. 29, Tennessee will host Winthrop at 2 p.m. ET airing on SECN+.
After that, the Lady Vols get SEC play started with Texas A&M on the road. That game is set for Jan. 2 at 8 p.m. ET on SECN+.
The first conference home game of the slate is scheduled for Jan. 5 when Tennessee hosts a really good Oklahoma squad in its toughest test yet. Tip-off is set for 3 p.m. ET on ESPN.
