Lady Vols basketball continues climb inside AP Top 25

After a busy week of games, the Lady Vols stayed undefeated to improve to 11-0 on the year.

Tennessee was rewarded with an increased ranking in the AP Poll to No. 15. This comes after being ranked No. 18 the week before.

The Lady Vols won three games over the past week including a road trip to Memphis and a pair of games in the West Palm Beach Classic against Richmond and Tulsa. All three games were played in a less than four day span.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM