Tennessee basketball holds on to No. 1 spot in AP Top 25

Tennessee remains the top team in college basketball for the third-straight week.

The Vols, continued its dominating start after beating Western Carolina last week, stayed at No. 1 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll, less than two weeks before they open SEC play.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

It marks just the second time in program history that Tennessee (11-0) has been ranked No. 1 for multiple weeks, both of which have taken place under 10th-year head coach Rick Barnes.

The Vols, who received 41 votes to maintain their spot, have been ranked in the poll for 67-straight weeks--the third-longest active streak in the country.

Tennessee hosts MTSU (9-3) at Food City Center on Monday night (7 p.m. ET, SEC Network) and then play Norfolk State on Dec. 31 in its final tune-up before beginning a daunting league slate.

MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Tennessee vs. MTSU: Game information, lineups, notes

The SEC was again well-represented in both major polls, including 10 teams in the AP poll. Auburn was No. 2 and received 21 first-place votes, followed by No. 5 Alabama, No. 6 Florida, No. 10 Kentucky, No. 12 Oklahoma, No. 13 Texas A&M, No. 16 Ole Miss, No. 19 Mississippi State and No. 23 Arkansas.

Georgia and Missouri each received top 25 votes this week.

The Vols will play all of those teams at least once in the coming months, beginning with Arkansas in Knoxville on Jan. 4, 2025. That game will be followed by back-to-back roads game at Florida and Texas the following week.