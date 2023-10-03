After a painful loss to SEC rival Florida, Tennessee was seeking to get back on track as they returned home for an anticipated game with South Carolina. Last year, the Gamecocks served as spoiler for the Vols as it was the loss that essentially took away any playoff hopes that Tennessee had. Many players and fans have had this game circled for a while. On top of the surrounding narratives for the game, a large group of visitors were on hand from current commits to numerous prospects and targets. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM 2024 four-star Sugar Land (Tex.) OL Bennett Warren was among those in attendance as the Vols went into 'Dark Mode' sporting their all-black uniforms. VolReport later connected with Warren to discuss the eventful day, where the Vols would be victorious over South Carolina 41-20.

The 6-foot-8, 325-pound high school senior towers over his competition. Warren committed to the Tennessee back on July 31, when it seemed that Michigan may have instead been the favorite to land the Texas four-star talent. "It was a great trip," Warren told VolReport. "It felt good to be back home and to get around the guys and the coaches." Warren will definitely have an opportunity to compete for reps in his first year and enjoying the schemes may make his transition from high school to college that much smoother. "I love this style of offense and this o-line is pretty dominant," said Warren. The Vols getting a healthy Cooper Mays back into the lineup definitely made an impact. "John Campbell really stands out," said Warren. "He seems like the guy that pumps up the o-line and always looks on top of his game." Campbell being a tackle is who Warren is watching and studying when evaluating what the Vols are looking for at the position.

Bennett Warren hanging out with fellow commits in Boo carter and Mike Matthews.