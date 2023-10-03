2024 four-star OL Vol commit Bennett Warren talks visit to Neyland Stadium
After a painful loss to SEC rival Florida, Tennessee was seeking to get back on track as they returned home for an anticipated game with South Carolina.
Last year, the Gamecocks served as spoiler for the Vols as it was the loss that essentially took away any playoff hopes that Tennessee had.
Many players and fans have had this game circled for a while. On top of the surrounding narratives for the game, a large group of visitors were on hand from current commits to numerous prospects and targets.
2024 four-star Sugar Land (Tex.) OL Bennett Warren was among those in attendance as the Vols went into 'Dark Mode' sporting their all-black uniforms.
VolReport later connected with Warren to discuss the eventful day, where the Vols would be victorious over South Carolina 41-20.
The 6-foot-8, 325-pound high school senior towers over his competition. Warren committed to the Tennessee back on July 31, when it seemed that Michigan may have instead been the favorite to land the Texas four-star talent.
"It was a great trip," Warren told VolReport. "It felt good to be back home and to get around the guys and the coaches."
Warren will definitely have an opportunity to compete for reps in his first year and enjoying the schemes may make his transition from high school to college that much smoother.
"I love this style of offense and this o-line is pretty dominant," said Warren.
The Vols getting a healthy Cooper Mays back into the lineup definitely made an impact.
"John Campbell really stands out," said Warren. "He seems like the guy that pumps up the o-line and always looks on top of his game."
Campbell being a tackle is who Warren is watching and studying when evaluating what the Vols are looking for at the position.
Although there were several commits in for the game, there were also some top targets that were in attendance. Warren is pitching in and doing his part to add more guys to the class.
"This weekend I chopped it up with Jordan Seaton and Daniel Hill," said Warren. "Those are two guys that would absolutely make us complete for this year. My message to them was just get used to everything, get to know the coaches, and watch how they treat everyone."
The massive lineman is now peer recruiting, which is ironic due to how that played a part in his own recruitment. Boo Carter was in the ear of Warren, but it wasn't all about Tennessee.
Warren told VolReport in a previous interview that Carter just kept it real with him and that he was just the type of guy you want in and around your life.
As big of a game as this was, many are looking at the Texas A&M game as well as the Georgia game to visit. With both being in Knoxville, the visitors will be all over.
Will Warren return for either of those games and continue to peer recruit?
"I hope to return for both, but I'm not 100% sure yet," said Warren.
