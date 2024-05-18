The SEC baseball regular season concluded on Saturday with Tennessee clinching a share of the title for the second time in three seasons.

The Vols (46-10, 22-8 SEC) will be the No. 1 seed at the 2024 SEC Tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama next week, locking up the top spot after completing a series sweep of South Carolina.

Kentucky, which led in the league standings for the last three weeks, was in position to win the championship outright entering the weekend before dropping its series finale against Vanderbilt to share with Tennessee.

The Vols won nine of their 10 conference series, including nine-straight to end the season. Among Tennessee's series victories was taking two of three from Kentucky in Lexington last month, giving the Vols the tie-breaker in deciding the 1-seed.

"(Winning the SEC), that's a lot to take in. That's very difficult to do," Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello said. "Congrats to anybody in this league that finished with a winning record... I'm proud of our guys. There wasn't a lot of chatter about any of that stuff going on. I didn't hear any scores or anything going like that.

"The guys were just focused on the task at hand. And if you do that, if you have the right approach, more times than not, the result will work itself out."

Tennessee last won the regular season and tournament titles in 2022, but the Vols were bounced from the tournament in one game last season before fighting their way through road NCAA regional and super regional games to reach the College World Series for the second time under Vitello.

Tennessee is guaranteed at least two games this season, earning a bye and automatic berth in the double elimination rounds.

"We're in a different spot than we were last year for sure," Vitello said. "And then this year's unique under its own. And I guess what I'm getting at is we've already met as a coaching staff and there's certain things we want to make sure we accomplish while we're there. So, you'd like to win, but we'd also like to check those boxes."