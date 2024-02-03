2025 4-star DB Shamar Arnoux backs off pledge to Vols
A piece of Tennessee's 2025 class has backed off his pledge to the Vols.
Four-star defensive back Shamar Arnoux has re-opened his commitment after being verbally committed since April of 2023.
He was teammates with current commits Justin Baker and Dylan Lewis before he transferred to Carrollton.
"I’m at a new school right now, I’m entering my senior year and the way college football is going right now I don’t want to limit my opportunities,” Arnoux told Rivals' Adam Gorney.
“I just want to open up my recruitment to ensure I find the best fit for me and my family.”
Tennessee still has commits from defensive backs Lewis and Tyler Redmond.
Others in the class are George MacIntyre and Jack Van Dorselaer.
Before the commitment to the Vols, Arnoux was heavily recruited by Auburn. He also held offers from Arkansas, Boston College, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Houston, Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Pittsburgh, Texas A&M, Wake Forest, Michigan State and more.
