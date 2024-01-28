The NFL has one more round of games to play before they make it to Super Bowl weekend. The Chiefs will travel to play the Ravens for the AFC Championship while the Lions visit the 49ers on the NFC side. VolReport reached out to a few Tennessee targets from the 2025 cycle to see who they predict to win the games and advance to the Super Bowl. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

The recent 2025 quarterback pledge has Kansas City and San Francisco advancing to the Super Bowl.

The four-star wide receiver isn't much concerned about this weekend's championship games, as Harris simply gave VolReport his pick to win it all. The pick will be revealed in the next week when we reveal the Super Bowl picks. Who do you think Harris picked?

The four-star back from Buford (Ga.) High School and Vol commit entered his submission. "I've got the Ravens vs. Lions in the Super Bowl," said Baker.

The in-state priority is definitely a busy man but took out enough time to drop who he thinks will advance. The four-star wide out has Kansas City and San Francisco playing for it all.

The long, rangy defensive back has submitted his picks. Baltimore vs. Detroit.

Just like his high school teammate and fellow Vol commit, Lewis also has Baltimore and Detroit playing for the Lombardi Trophy.

The four-star athlete is among the best of the best nationwide. Who does the coveted prospect believe will be playing for all the marbles? Detroit and Baltimore.

The massive offensive lineman from Mobile believes that Baltimore will face San Francisco on Super Bowl Sunday.



RESULTS