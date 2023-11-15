TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Smith currently holds offers from Auburn , Florida State , Georgia , LSU , Louisville , Miami , Ole Miss , Penn State , South Carolina , Texas , Texas A&M and more along with the Vols.

This includes Tennessee's lopsided win over UConn . The Parkview product was able to take in the atmosphere and had a great time in Neyland Stadium.

2025 four-star offensive guard Cortez Smith has been on a couple of visits so far this season.

Smith said he enjoyed his time during the visit while seeing Tennessee in action. What stood out were the fans he interacted with as he got to see how much passion they had during the win.

“Tennessee was awesome and the fans were super cool," said Smith.

This visit helped move Tennessee into his unofficial list of top schools. Smith has also been on visits to Auburn, Florida State, South Carolina and Georgia during the season.

He plans to drop an official top schools list this spring.

Another big part of the visit was how he was able to talk with the staff. He met with offensive line coach Glen Elarbee and the assistant offensive line staff.

“Talking to Coach Elarbee and his staff made the trip for me," said Smith.

While getting to watch the Vols blow out the Huskies he enjoyed hearing how passionate the fanbase was in Neyland Stadium. Smith was a fan of the venue that holds over 100,000 fans.

“The fanbase was crazy," said Smith. The stadium stood out the most," said Smith.

After he drops his top schools in the spring, he plans to commit in the summer. Tennessee is in a solid spot along with a few other schools to land the talented guard.