Last Saturday, Tennessee was back at home as UTSA was hoping to catch a deflated Vols team coming off their first loss a week prior to Florida. As Neyland Stadium began filling up with fans from all over, the recruits started to flow in, as well. Commits and targets alike found their seats for what would end up as a 45-14 win. Edwin Spillman, Jordan Burns, William Satterwhite, and many others were confirmed in attendance. There was quite a list of underclassmen that were on hand, as well. 2025 four-star Lipscomb Academy (Tenn.) OLB CJ Jimcoily made the cross-state trip from Nashville to Knoxville to see a big Vols win. VolReport connected with Jimcoily to recap his visit and there was plenty to say for the in-state junior prospect.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound athlete is no stranger to Tennessee, as Edwin Spillman, a 2024 four-star LB commit, is a current teammate of Jimcoily. Josh Heupel and the rest of the staff have placed a huge emphasis on keeping the elite in-state talent at home. It is no surprise that the Vols would prioritize this underclassman, as Jimcoily possesses great size and a solid skillset to match. Playing alongside guys like Edwin Spillman and Kaleb Beasley, a four-star DB commit from Lipscomb, is just a case of iron sharpening iron. When VolReport caught up with Jimcoily, he had a lot to say about this visit.

In his own words

"Yesterday’s game definitely had a vibe and atmosphere unlike any other place I’ve visited," said Jimcoily. "You can certainly tell the culture and history runs deep and that fans, players and coaches alike really value the logo. Singing Rocky Top amongst others was exhilarating and overall, there was a great vibe over at UT. "Their defense had some names I recognized in Aaron Beasley and Arion Carter and really showed what it takes to be an SEC baller. Their defense played big and physical, and every player appeared to have a chip on their shoulder. Beyond coverages and packages, that stood out the most to me. "Also, I was given an opportunity to talk to Coach Heupel and other staff like Coach (Tim) Banks and (Willie) Martinez, and that also gave me a feel for how things are operated."