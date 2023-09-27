One thing that helped Baylor was calling on Sparks, their 2025 four-star athlete, to check-in on the defensive side of the ball.

The game ultimately came down to a fourth-down conversion attempt in the fourth quarter. MacIntyre dropped back to pass but it hit the turf — securing the win for the Red Raiders over Brentwood 31-24.

Up until halftime, it seemed that Baylor had the game right where they wanted it. However, MacIntyre and his teammates had other plans in the second half.

The pair of teams last saw each other in the 2022 playoffs as Baylor left Nashville with the victory.

Last Friday, the Baylor Red Raiders took to their home field in an anticipated match-up with district foe Brentwood Academy.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound prospect has been a top priority for the Vols in the 2025 class.

Sparks has been at a college-ready size since his freshman year. During that first year of high school, he saw the majority of his snaps at the safety position but also contributed at running back.

The Red Raiders would rely on this defensive experience as they called upon Sparks to help slow down the second half surge by MacIntyre and the Brentwood offense.

Sparks alluded to the fact that the game was close but he was still satisfied with the win.

"A win is a win, I'm happy with it," Sparks told VolReport after the game.

The junior athlete has seen a significant increase of reps at wide receiver and has been taking it all in stride as he continues to work that craft. The top-ranked athlete in the country has made an effort to improve at the details of the position.

"Just my route running," said Sparks. "Keeping my body right, staying up to date as a receiver, as a running back, as a safety. Just working on my craft."

Tennessee has been in the picture for Sparks since very early on in the recruiting process and they remain a constant for the in-state target. Currently, the Vols, Michigan and Louisville have been in contact the most.

It seems as if the Vols have an open-door policy for the coveted four-star as the Vol message was revealed to reporters with a joyful laugh.

"Come back up to see a game, get on Rocky Top as much as I can," said Sparks. "Just have fun and ball out every week."

With the last quote of the night, it seems Sparks is going to take that offer up as there are plans to visit Rocky Top very soon.

"I should be up at Tennessee next weekend (for the South Carolina game)," said Sparks.

This will put the athlete on campus for the revenge match against the Gamecocks.The atmosphere in Knoxville should be rocking as it will be a night game with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

The Vols are also donning "Dark Mode" jerseys in the rivalry matchup.