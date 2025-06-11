COMMIT ALERT: 2026 3-star SAF KJ McClain commits to Tennessee football

St. Joseph's 2026 defensive back KJ McClain has committed to Tennessee (Photo by Adam Friedman/Rivals.com)

Tennessee football program has added its first commitment of the summer with three-star safety KJ McClain committing to the Vols after a strong official visit weekend. He found the feeling of family over the course of the official visit while developing relationships with Josh Heupel and the coaching staff. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Advertisement

Coming out of the official visit, the theme of what McClain said he was looking for in a school always revolved around the idea of family-style relationships and seeing Josh Heupel, the head coach, interact the way he did for the entire weekend with everyone in the building allowed for the new commit to believe Tennessee could provide that for him. "Coach Heup being around. I'm big on relationships and seeing the head coach caring and being around the guys is really something that I value. I am a family guy," he told VolReport.