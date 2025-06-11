Predicting how Tennessee football's 2025 season will go ahead of fall camp

Tennessee defensive back Boo Carter (23) celebrates with Tennessee defensive back Edrees Farooq (15) after returning a punt during a college football game between Tennessee and Georgia at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, November 16, 2024. (Photo by Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

With baseball and softball season over for Tennessee, it's officially football time in Knoxville. As UT prepares for fall camp, the VolReport staff is updating their predictions on what this upcoming season will look like. Here's what we think. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Team Record

Ryan: 8-4 Despite all the questions, Tennessee's schedule isn't as bad as it could be. Games on the road at Alabama and Florida and at home against Georgia will be tough, but even the Tide and Gators on the road are winnable. The rest of the games feel like Vols will be the favorite in, it's just tough to say they'll win them all. I'll settle at 8-4, but I think 9-3 is on the table. Dale: 8-4 The Vols have the opportunity to shock the country if all goes well. The reason of the 8-4 prediction, which is a step back from last year but not necessarily a bad thing, is the amount of turnover. If you just look on the offensive side, you're going to have a new QB, replacing four of the five starters along the offensive line, replacing a RB who was in the Heisman conversation for a while and only returning one WR with significant playing time. This isn't to say others can't or won't step up, but a lot is unproven. With road games in Gainesville and Tuscaloosa, it's going to be a difficult task.

MVP

Ryan: Boo Carter

I think Boo Carter is the best player on Tennessee's roster this season and he's only a sophomore. He came on strong as a starter in the secondary at the STAR position and really found his footing as a punter returner. I'd be shocked if Carter didn't end the year housing at least one punt and being considered one of the better young defensive backs in the SEC. Anything he produces on offense is just a much welcomed bonus.

Dale: Josh Heupel

If Josh Heupel and his staff can direct this ship and have the opportunity to make it back to the playoffs, you have to give the head man the MVP. Again, this will be no easy task.

Most Improved Player

Ryan: Lance Heard

There were high expectations for Lance Heard in his first year in Knoxville. He ultimately had a tough go around, though. I think it's fair to give him a bit of a pass due to injuries that he dealt with throughout the year. With one year under his belt and time to get healthy, I think Heard could be a fantastic left tackle.

Dale: Peyton Lewis

Getting some carries last year, I expect another step forward for the sophomore RB as his carries should increase as Lewis and Bishop could see the bulk of the carries.

Best True Freshman

Ryan: Isaiah Campbell

Guys like David Sanders Jr. and Travis Smith Jr. are getting a lot of hype and they absolutely deserve it. I wouldn't be surprised at all if one of those two or someone like Dasaahn Brame have incredible first years. I'll take Isaiah Campbell, though. He's in a position on the interior of the defensive line where he can earn a lot of snaps due to depth and the rotations UT uses. He's gone under the radar a bit in this recruiting cycle despite being a top-100 recruit, but I think he'll be a fan favorite by year's end.

Dale: Travis Smith Jr. or Radarious Jackson

One, if not both of these young WRs, are going to have to step up and there are reasons to believe that either could make a huge impact in year one. There are quite a few guys you can pick from, as many freshmen made the most of their opportunities during the spring game.

Bold Take