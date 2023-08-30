2026 Alabama EDGE Keenan Britt discusses latest offer from Tennessee
August 21 was a big day for the Volunteers' coaching staff, as one of their top targets was announcing his college decision.
By the evening of that day, it was rocking on Rocky Top as 2024 four-star Vestavia Hills (Ala.) EDGE Jordan Ross chose the Vols over Florida, Alabama and Texas. This would not be the last of the recruiting news involving the Vols and a prospect from the state of Alabama.
2026 Oxford (Ala.) EDGE Keenan Britt has had a slighty-early jump on the recruiting front. VolReport recently connected with Britt to talk about his recruitment, along with his latest offer from Tennessee.
The 6-foot-2, 230-pound sophomore will more than likely see his recruitment take off over the next few months. Britt already has an elite caliber size, and with proper development, could be one of the best EDGEs in the country for the 2026 class.
Arkansas, Auburn and UCF were the first three offers for the Alabama native.
"The recruiting process is going smooth," Britt told VolReport. "We're just getting started."
Roughly 10 days ago, another school came in and extended an offer to the Alabama product.
Tennessee became the fourth offer for the young prospect – and his third offer from the SEC.
"I was really excited about it," Britt said.
It is always a big plus to get in with some of these guys early as Britt could potentially be one of the best EDGE prospects in the country – and certainly in Alabama. The narrative with that is the top prospects from the state of Alabama often stay home and go to an in-state school.
The Crimson Tide have yet to offer the in-state prospect, but have had Britt on campus for a visit over the summer – so an offer could be looming on the horizon.
Checking back to Tennessee, it seems that Danny O'Rourke, Rodney Garner – and a bit of help from Aaron Amaama – may lead the charge for the recruitment of Britt. The message to the Oxford High student-athlete was straight to the point.
"'We want to get you down on campus to catch a game,"' Britt said when asked about Tennessee's pitch to him. "I'm so glad they are showing interest in me to join their great defense."
The fast-rising edge is already setting his sights on a potential visit to Knoxville during the season.
"I will definitely be up there in the fall to catch a game," Britt said. "I really want to get around the campus and figure out more about it – and the coaches."
