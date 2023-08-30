August 21 was a big day for the Volunteers' coaching staff, as one of their top targets was announcing his college decision. By the evening of that day, it was rocking on Rocky Top as 2024 four-star Vestavia Hills (Ala.) EDGE Jordan Ross chose the Vols over Florida, Alabama and Texas. This would not be the last of the recruiting news involving the Vols and a prospect from the state of Alabama. 2026 Oxford (Ala.) EDGE Keenan Britt has had a slighty-early jump on the recruiting front. VolReport recently connected with Britt to talk about his recruitment, along with his latest offer from Tennessee. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION

The 6-foot-2, 230-pound sophomore will more than likely see his recruitment take off over the next few months. Britt already has an elite caliber size, and with proper development, could be one of the best EDGEs in the country for the 2026 class. Arkansas, Auburn and UCF were the first three offers for the Alabama native. "The recruiting process is going smooth," Britt told VolReport. "We're just getting started." Roughly 10 days ago, another school came in and extended an offer to the Alabama product.

