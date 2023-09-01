Mater Dei High School in California is one of the more-renowned schools in the United States based on their football success alone. It's often that their student-athletes are among the most coveted in the country. 2026 outside linebacker Shaun Scott is going to be no different. Already holding double-digit offers, Scott will more than likely be one of the most sought-after defenders in his class. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION VolReport caught up with Scott recently to discuss his recruitment and to detail the his connection with Tennessee. "The recruitment process went great over this offseason," Scott told VolReport. "I am grateful to have received 12 offers."

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound backer told VolReport that many of the schools recruiting him are seeing the future trajectory. Programs are telling Scott that "my potential is through the roof, and basically my upside is great." USC, Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado and Penn State are among the early offers for the West Coast standout. Scott also has a couple of big programs that have shown interest but have yet to offer in Ohio State and Oregon. A school from the SEC decided to toss its name into the hat back in March.



