2026 California OLB Shaun Scott talks Tennessee connection, recruitment
Mater Dei High School in California is one of the more-renowned schools in the United States based on their football success alone. It's often that their student-athletes are among the most coveted in the country.
2026 outside linebacker Shaun Scott is going to be no different. Already holding double-digit offers, Scott will more than likely be one of the most sought-after defenders in his class.
VolReport caught up with Scott recently to discuss his recruitment and to detail the his connection with Tennessee.
"The recruitment process went great over this offseason," Scott told VolReport. "I am grateful to have received 12 offers."
The 6-foot-4, 225-pound backer told VolReport that many of the schools recruiting him are seeing the future trajectory. Programs are telling Scott that "my potential is through the roof, and basically my upside is great."
USC, Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado and Penn State are among the early offers for the West Coast standout. Scott also has a couple of big programs that have shown interest but have yet to offer in Ohio State and Oregon.
A school from the SEC decided to toss its name into the hat back in March.
Scott announced earlier this year that Tennessee had extended an offer while tagging Danny O'Rourke – the senior defensive analyst for the Vols' staff. The sophomore talent admits that Coach O'Rourke is who he has the best relationship with.
"They were excited to see the role I'm playing in at Mater Dei," Scott said of Tennessee. "They've heard great things from my coaches about what's in store for me this year."
As Tennessee defensive coordinator Tim Banks and company are working to truly build the defense they want, they are now beginning to be a bit more selective in their targets as they recruit amongst the nation's best. Sometimes it's all about the right fit for a player and how comfortable they are in the scheme of things.
"I can see myself fitting into the defense," Scott said of the Vols' unit. "I love how they use their EDGE guys."
Scott also admitted what his future goal is for the staff on Rocky Top in terms of his recruitment with the Vols.
"I would like to build a relationship with every coach – offensively and defensively," Scott told VolReport. " ... I want to build a family."
With Scott being all the way from California, one thing that is often a factor with the elite guys out west is distance from home. Some prospects don't want to leave their families that far behind in a sense. But will that be an issue for this Golden State gem?
"Distance isn't anything to me. ... I'm willing to take my talents to wherever is the best fit, no matter where it is," Scott said.
That statement was reiterated when Scott briefly touched on his fall visit plans.
"Rocky Top is the first place I'm planning to visit this fall," he said.
