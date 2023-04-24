2026 Naples (Fla.) High School quarterback Carter Quinn recently made his way to Tennessee to observe a spring practice and touring some of the Vols' facilities on Rocky Top.

As the recruiting circuit is forever changing and relationships seem to truly matter, it isn't uncommon to see prospects become younger and younger each year.

The 5-foot-11, 170-pounder is one of many prospects who are intrigued by what Josh Heupel and company are doing at Tennessee.

"I had a great time," Quinn told VolReport about his visit. "Everyone I came into contact with was super nice and friendly. I always knew the university was nice with good facilities, but seeing it all in person really opened my eyes. ... I can see myself here."

The facilities and the interaction with everyone on campus is what stood out to the rising sophomore.

"The facilities and the people were the two things that really stood out. Great facilities and friendly people," Quinn said.

The young prospect was able to converse with many people, but Jerry Mack and Joey Halzle are who made the biggest impact.

"I had a chance to talk with Coach Mack and Coach Halzle," Carter said. "They told me to keep working and stay in touch and they would like to see me back on another visit."

The freshman signal-caller was able to take a good look at the quarterback room and how they operate as a position and how the offense may fit his style. Carter described the Tennessee quarterbacks as "big, strong, athletic and smart."

"Being an athletic QB that likes tempo and getting the ball vertical, while at the same time being able to read defenses with the mesh scheme, is something I see a lot from the QBs at UT, so I believe I would fit in well with the scheme they run," Quinn said.

It seems that Heupel and his offense just has a different appeal to all offensive players – but especially the quarterback position. Carter is a talented quarterback in his own right having being named a FBU Freshman All-American.

The Florida native would go on to detail how he would fit in at Tennessee overall.

"I could see myself at UT," Quinn said. "The culture and people are very similar to what I am used to. Having those things in common would make for an easier transition when you have to make that jump from high school to college."

Quinn already has his sights set on a few things as he begins to visit schools early in his high school career.

"A place where I can get a great education, be around similar type of people as myself and of course become a starting quarterback fairly early on in my career," Quinn said.

The Vols did an excellent job of hosting Carter as he informed VolReport of hopes to return for another visit in the near future.

"I would love to get to a game in the fall and really feel the atmosphere and the surroundings during a game weekend," Quinn said.