Big-time Tennessee football OL commit set for official visit this weekend

This gives UT a great opportunity to not only lock in Osenda's recruitment, but use him as a peer recruiter with a star-studded group planning to be on Rocky Top.

As the Vols continue to host big-time recruits for official visits, four-star lineman Gabriel Osenda is set to make his appearance.

Tennessee football's premier offensive line commit is set to be back in Knoxville this weekend.

Osenda was recently in attendance at the Atlanta edition of the Rivals Camp Series. After the series of events across the country, Rivals National Recruiting Analyst John Garcia Jr. named him a top-five lineman at the camps.

"The massive Tennessee commitment always turns heads when he enters an event, checking in at a legitimate 6-foot-8, but it was also how he carried his 300-plus pounds at the Atlanta camp," Garcia wrote. "He looked trim and more swift in drills and it carried over onto the competition portion of the event, where Osenda was near dominant on every single rep he took.

"The Canadian was impossible to move on contact but also gave ground better than we had seen previously in his development – and the package came with a vocal confidence that became its own storyline.

"Despite a loaded group, there was not much consideration elsewhere when it came to positional MVP honors that day."

These appearances are helping Osenda shoot up the rankings on Rivals as the off-season progresses. He now ranks as the No. 45 player in the country and No. 6 offensive tackle.

This is putting him in consideration for a possible five-star jump by the time the class is finalized.

Adam Friedman gave his thoughts after the most recent update.

"The Tennessee commit now looks like one of the best prospects in this class," Friedman wrote. "Osenda arrived at the Rivals Camp Series in Atlanta in May at 330 pounds, much leaner than four months ago. He was able to bend better, moved his feet quicker and had the technical skills to consistently keep defensive linemen out of the backfield.

"If Osenda keeps improving at this rate, he could keep rising up the Rivals250."

The Vols currently holds 10 commitments in the 2026 class. This is good for the No. 28 group in the country to this point.

The group is headlined by five-star quarterback Faizon Brandon who is the top signal caller in the cycle and No. 2 overall player.

Tyreek King is knocking on the door of five-star status, but currently sits as a highly-ranked four-star.

Other four-stars committed to this point alongside Osenda are tight end Carson Sneed and edge rusher Zach Groves.

Three-stars in the boat are edge rusher CJ Edwards, linebacker Braylon Outlaw, wide receiver Tyran Evans and the most recent addition, safety KJ McClain. On Saturday morning, unranked athlete Luke Thompson joined, as well.

In 2027, Tennessee just landed the commitment of three-star local linebacker JP Peace.