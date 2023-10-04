College football is in full swing and with each home game there is usually a big list of visitors from all over the country coming through to experience a game day in Knoxville.

There are even high school players that when they aren't there for a visit, will still keep up and check in to see how the school is doing.

In the recruiting process, that is a vital element. If you truly have interest in a school, you need to know as much as you can and watch the journey to see is there is progression or regression. You don't want to walk in blindly.

2026 four-star Hartfield Academy (Miss) defensive back Bralan Womack has been doing exactly this with Tennessee since receiving an offer earlier in the year.

Womack spoke with VolReport to talk about the Vols.