2026 Mississippi DB Bralan Womack talks Tennessee and future visit plans
College football is in full swing and with each home game there is usually a big list of visitors from all over the country coming through to experience a game day in Knoxville.
There are even high school players that when they aren't there for a visit, will still keep up and check in to see how the school is doing.
In the recruiting process, that is a vital element. If you truly have interest in a school, you need to know as much as you can and watch the journey to see is there is progression or regression. You don't want to walk in blindly.
TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM
2026 four-star Hartfield Academy (Miss) defensive back Bralan Womack has been doing exactly this with Tennessee since receiving an offer earlier in the year.
Womack spoke with VolReport to talk about the Vols.
The 6-foot, 187-pound defender is already ranked by Rivals as the No. 30 overall prospect in the entire class of 2026.
The Rivals50 member was watching as Tennessee went into 'Dark Mode' as they defeated South Carolina 41-20.
Womack has been watching the good and the bad of the Vols as he is aware of the loss to Florida down in the swamp. Now, the takeaway is almost full circle.
"I would have to say the fans (stood out) and how they were behind the players after coming off a tough loss (to Florida)," said Womack.
The Vols' fanbase takes on many descriptions depending on who you talk to, but passionate is a common theme as they will support their team no matter what. This resonates with many recruits.
MORE FROM VOLREPORT: 2024 four-star OL Vol commit Bennett Warren talks visit to Neyland Stadium
That kind of support can bleed over into the team, relaxing them enough to just go out and execute.
"They played sound football," Womack told VolReport. "They let the plays come to them, didn't force anything, and that's how big plays form like the pick-six."
As mentioned earlier, Womack was last on Rocky Top where an offer was extended after camping. The sophomore defender has maintained contact with Tennessee since then and is planning to visit Knoxville again in two weeks when the Vols host Texas A&M.
Womack should get a solid showing as the Vols will be coming off of a bye-week and should be more than rested and ready to go. If the Mississippi native is able to make it in, VolReport will bring more on the highly-touted recruit.
–––––
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @TMansfieldMedia, @ByNoahTaylor, @RealTBannerman, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media, @TylerIvens, @Hunter_DeNote.
–––––