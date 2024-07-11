2x COMMIT ALERT: Lady Vols land coveted twin guards Mia and Mya Pauldo
Kim Caldwell has made a splash in the recruiting scene by landing her first two commitments of her tenure.
Mia and Mya Pauldo are both joining Tennessee as members of the 2025 class.
According to ESPN, Mia Pauldo is a five-star while Mya Pauldo is a four-star prospect.
The pair of commits known as 'twin backcourt' are standout guards at Morris Catholic High School in New Jersey. Both are listed as point guards at 5-foot-5.
Mia Pauldo is the No. 13 overall player in the entire 2025 class, via ESPN. She is the ninth ranked guard, as well.
Mya Pauldo sits at No. 49 in the rankings.
In the duo's Instagram post announcing the commitment, the message was clear. They want to bring a national championship back to Tennessee.
Following the decommitment of Nyla Brooks in the wake of the firing of Kellie Harper, the Lady Vols had no commits in the 2025 class. The No. 14 overall player, Brooks, remains uncommitted.
Now, Tennessee has a pair of highly-coveted guards in the class on the way to campus. The Lady Vols will also return a decent amount of talent from this season's 2024-25 squad.
Ruby Whitehorn, Kaniya Boyd, Lazaria Spearman, Avery Strickland, Alyssa Latham and Talaysia Cooper all are confirmed to have multiple years of eligibility remaining.
Caldwell has also not shied away from adding via the transfer portal with five additions in this fashion since she took over the program. She lost just one herself in Karoline Striplin who departed for Indiana.
Tennessee remains in the mix for other top talent in the 2025 class, as well, as it changes direction under Caldwell. A successful 2024-25 season in her first year could go a long way in gaining momentum on the recruiting trail.
Landing Mia and Mya Pauldo during the off-season is a big-time land to build the foundation, though.
