Kim Caldwell has made a splash in the recruiting scene by landing her first two commitments of her tenure. Mia and Mya Pauldo are both joining Tennessee as members of the 2025 class. According to ESPN, Mia Pauldo is a five-star while Mya Pauldo is a four-star prospect.

The pair of commits known as 'twin backcourt' are standout guards at Morris Catholic High School in New Jersey. Both are listed as point guards at 5-foot-5. Mia Pauldo is the No. 13 overall player in the entire 2025 class, via ESPN. She is the ninth ranked guard, as well. Mya Pauldo sits at No. 49 in the rankings. In the duo's Instagram post announcing the commitment, the message was clear. They want to bring a national championship back to Tennessee.

We’re not shying away from this great opportunity to bring a NATTY back to Knoxville & Volnation!! 🧡🩵 — Mia and Mya Pauldo in their Lady Vols commitment post on Instagram