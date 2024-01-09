As the majority of the 2024 recruiting cycle has signed following the early signing period, the focus for coaching staffs across the country now turns to 2025. With that being said, several recruits in the 2025 class have started to narrow down their lists heading into the new year. One of those recruits is Rabun-Gap (Ga.) tight end Marshall Pritchett, who recently included Tennessee in a graphic featuring his top ten. The other nine programs were Auburn, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Miami, Michigan, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Against a strong schedule, the tight end was able to record 46 receptions for 674 yards and six touchdowns as Rabun-Gap finished the year 13-1. As he continued to produce on the field this past season, he caught the attention of many programs, including Tennessee, which offered the three-star while on a visit with some teammates for the South Carolina game. "I ran into Coach (Alec) Abeln briefly on the Vol Walk and he said he would catch up to me on the field," said Pritchett. "Flash forward fifteen minutes, I was taking a video and he walked up. We had a brief talk and he said that he had a chance to watch my recent film and was very impressed with the jump I made as a prospect from last year to now."

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLWluc3RhZ3JhbSc+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J2NlbnRlcl9pbnN0YWdyYW0n PjxpZnJhbWUgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3d3dy5pbnN0YWdyYW0uY29tL3AvQzFj aUFNeEptVVUvZW1iZWQvY2FwdGlvbmVkIiBzY3JvbGxpbmc9Im5vIiBzdHls ZT0iYm9yZGVyOiAxcHggc29saWQgbGlnaHRncmF5OyBvdmVyZmxvdzogaGlk ZGVuOyB3aWR0aDogMTAwJTsgYXNwZWN0LXJhdGlvOiA0NTYgLyA4Nzk7Ij48 L2lmcmFtZT48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

As Tennessee looks to attack the tight end position in the 2025 recruiting class, there's a lot for the staff to like about Pritchett's game. Already, the Vols have a verbal commitment from four-star Jack VanDorselaer. "(Ablen's) message is that he thinks I can be a playmaker in space and a guy that can and will be able to make a difference in the perimeter blocking game," said Pritchett. MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Where Tennessee stands in final AP Top 25 poll of 2023 season Outside of picking up an offer, the environment inside Neyland Stadium really caught the tight end's attention. "It was probably the best I have ever seen," said Pritchett. "The fans in Knoxville are like a 12th man out there. You could see the players really feeding off their energy."