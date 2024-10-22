Vols RB Dylan Sampson is head and shoulders above the rest of the SEC

Tennessee football is home to the best running back in the SEC.

Statistically, Dylan Sampson is head and shoulders above the rest of the league in rushing yards and touchdowns through week eight.

This included another dominant performance against Alabama that resulted in 26 carries for 139 yards and two touchdowns.

"He's special," Vols head coach Josh Heupel said after the game. "Just feel, ability to run, get out in space, get behind his pads. We blocked a little bit cleaner in the second half, gave him an opportunity to get started and and create some plays. Resiliency from him, too. Gets banged up a little bit and, you know, fumbles early, but just comes comes back and keeps competing. So huge part of the game tonight."

While rushing for over 100 yards in his sixth of seven appearances (only game shy was a 92-yard night in the win over Oklahoma) and tacking on another pair of scores, Sampson has created serious separation at the top of the pack.

Here's where he stands.