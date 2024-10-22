Vols RB Dylan Sampson is head and shoulders above the rest of the SEC

in other news
Tennessee isn't first defensive-focused stop in Igor Milicic Jr.'s career
Previously playing at Virginia and Charlotte, Igor Milicic Jr. is used to playing in defensive heavy systems.
Tennessee-Kentucky set for primetime kickoff, TV network to be determined
Tennessee and Kentucky will meet next Saturday in primetime.
Dylan Sampson, Cooper Mays earn offensive SEC weekly honors
More recognition from the SEC for two Tennessee standouts after the Vols' win over Alabama.
How Chris Brazzell II became another Third Saturday in October hero
The Tennessee wide receiver caught the Vols’ go-ahead touchdown in 24-17 win over Alabama on Saturday.
2026 4-star OT Sam Greer talks Tennessee visit, top five schools
2026 four-star offensive lineman Sam Greer updates Tennessee football recruitment and game day visit.
in other news
Tennessee isn't first defensive-focused stop in Igor Milicic Jr.'s career
Previously playing at Virginia and Charlotte, Igor Milicic Jr. is used to playing in defensive heavy systems.
Tennessee-Kentucky set for primetime kickoff, TV network to be determined
Tennessee and Kentucky will meet next Saturday in primetime.
Dylan Sampson, Cooper Mays earn offensive SEC weekly honors
More recognition from the SEC for two Tennessee standouts after the Vols' win over Alabama.
Tennessee football is home to the best running back in the SEC.
Statistically, Dylan Sampson is head and shoulders above the rest of the league in rushing yards and touchdowns through week eight.
This included another dominant performance against Alabama that resulted in 26 carries for 139 yards and two touchdowns.
TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM
"He's special," Vols head coach Josh Heupel said after the game. "Just feel, ability to run, get out in space, get behind his pads. We blocked a little bit cleaner in the second half, gave him an opportunity to get started and and create some plays. Resiliency from him, too. Gets banged up a little bit and, you know, fumbles early, but just comes comes back and keeps competing. So huge part of the game tonight."
While rushing for over 100 yards in his sixth of seven appearances (only game shy was a 92-yard night in the win over Oklahoma) and tacking on another pair of scores, Sampson has created serious separation at the top of the pack.
Here's where he stands.
Through seven games, Sampson has accumulated 838 yards. This is 164 more yards than the next best, LeVeon Moss at Texas A&M.
Third place is Henry Parrish Jr. at Ole Miss who trails by 226 yards despite sharing the podium with Sampson.
You don't have to go too far down to find the first back Sampson has doubled in running yards, either. In 10th place in the league, Kentucky's Demi Sumo-Karngbaye has exactly half of Sampson's total at 419.
Fellow Vol DeSean Bishop clocks in in 15th place in the 16-team conference at 366 yards, as well, showing the effectiveness of Tennessee's run game.
MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Lady Vols guard Kaiya Wynn expected to miss 2024-25 season with injury
When looking at how often runners have found the end zone, the gap between Sampson and the rest of the SEC becomes even wider. At 17 on the season, the next best is Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe at 11.
In fifth place, Moss does not even have half the touchdowns of Sampson with only eight.
Sampson's mark is one shy of the single-season Tennessee program record for rushing touchdowns. The top mark is currently Gene McEver at 18 in 1929. As of now, Sampson is tied for second with Reggie Cobb in 1987.
For touchdowns in a career, a strong end to the season could also see Sampson take that crown. He's currently at 30 which is fourth in program history. The top mark is also held by McEver at 37. Sampson is also only a junior who will have the option to return for a senior year or enter the NFL draft following this season.
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.
- OT
- TE
- SDE
- CB
- PRO
- OLB
- S
- WR
- SDE
- WDE