How Elite Eight loss led to J.P. Estrella's offseason transformation

Tennessee forward J.P. Estrella dunks during the second half of an Elite Eight college basketball game against Purdue in the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 31, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) (Photo by The Associated Press)

J.P. Estrella has lost count of how many times he's gone back and watched it. Foul trouble thrust then-freshman Tennessee forward onto the Vols' biggest stage last March in the program's second-ever Elite Eight appearance against 1-seed Purdue and its 7-foot-4, 305-pound center Zach Edey. Once a limited role player, Estrella played the most minutes among Tennessee's bigs and held his own against Edey, giving the Vols glimpse of the future and a chance in their ultimate 72-66 season-ending loss at Little Caesar's Arena in Detroit. It was also the moment that the 6-11 Estrella realized he needed to get stronger. "I probably watched that game a million times on my phone," Estrella said. "Just watching it, seeing what I could have done better, what we could have done better in general…I really just wanted to get stronger, so I didn't have to worry about that aspect of that game this season." When Tennessee arrived in Knoxville the following day, Estrella went straight to the team facility at Pratt Pavilion and got in the weight room, beginning an intense offseason training program that has led to a full-body transformation on the eve of the Vols' 2024-25 season and a campaign that Estrella is expected to be a key part of. "I really think I took my body to the next level. I put on a lot of muscle," Estrella said. "Working on my vertical, my overall strength and just my game overall. Just working on every aspect. I'm just super excited, pumped about this season."

'Let's get in the facility'

JP Estrella approached Tennessee's director of sports performance Garrett Medenwald in a locker room inside Little Caesar's Arena. In the moments after the Vols' season ended, Estrella wanted to talk about the offseason. He wanted to get a plan together. "It's a testament to them for having the mindset and excitement to want to get back in there. Immediately, (Estrella) was like, 'G, we can't wait to get going,'" Medenwald said. "So we just created a play systematically to what he needed to improve in and put that plan into practice. "He stuck to it and it's been fun to watch the energy that he's been able to put into it and what he's been able to get from it." Estrella arrived at Tennessee with little expectation to play a major role early. He was rated as one of the top players in the country and a four-star prospect coming out of Brewster Academy in New Hampshire, but the Vols roster included veteran forward Jonas Aidoo and Tobe Awaka, who was coming off of an impressive freshman campaign himself. By the time Tennessee had reached the Elite Eight, Estrella had played in 25 games and turned in more than 100 minutes on the floor, but his biggest moment was about to come. Aidoo got into foul trouble early against Edey and Awaka wasn't faring much better. Rick Barnes turned to Estrella for an answer. It wasn't enough to keep the Vols season and its hopes of a Final Four berth alive, but it provided optimism for the following season. Estrella wasn't content, though. He spent hours in the weight room and changed his sleeping and eating habits. The results have included 10 more pounds added to the weight he had when he joined the team a year ago and a more physical player. "(I did) Everything. Squats, bench press, curls, sprints," Estrella said. "Anything you can think of. I was doing everything with Coach G. Multiple times a week, I would just be texting him, 'Hey, let's get in the facility.' And he'd be like, 'Yeah, I got you.' Every single day, just working on the body, because that was my main focus this off season." Mendenwald has seen that transformation, too. Estrella took the first step and those conversations in the aftermath of a crushing defeat have yielded results, positive for both Estrella and Tennessee as it looks to build off of the success of a historic run. "(Estrella) took those opportunities as a springboard to transform his mindset on what he needed to accomplish and from there, put a plan into action and do it," Mendenwald said. "So those conversations were unbelievably valuable, not only for him but for me as well. I really enjoyed it."

Postgame weight room sessions, eating and summer in the gym