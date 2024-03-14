On the way to winning SEC Player of the Year and helping Tennessee basketball earn a conference regular season title, Dalton Knecht might also help improve the future of the Vols' program. In the case of elite 6-foot-6 four-star guard Gabriel Sularski in the class of 2026, it was Knecht that led to him becoming familiar with Tennessee. It all started with a trip to Michigan State to take in the Spartans' exhibition with the Vols. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

While Sularksi visited East Lansing to see what Michigan State had to offer, he couldn't help but notice a player on the Vols. In Knecht's first public outing in orange, he went for 28 points on 50% shooting including a posterizing dunk. For Sularski, a high school prospect with a similar height and build to the Vols' senior, this caught his attention. "I didn't really know a lot and then once kind of like Dalton came around and then I went to their exhibition game against Michigan State, that's when I kind of really started following them and then they offered a scholarship to me," said Sularski. "I really modeled my game off Dalton. I've been really kind of following him and he's been an inspiration to me." While adding Tennessee to the long list of school's under consideration that also includes Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Purdue and Wisconsin, he picked up an offer from the Vols in October. Sularski was able to make his way to Knoxville to see what Tennessee had to offer during an unofficial visit on March 9 for the game against Kentucky. While the Vols couldn't pull out the win, the trip still stood out. "The pace of the game, I mean, you could see the fast pace the whole time," said Sularski. "I really liked that. That was a huge standout in the game. The arena was crazy. A whole bunch of fans and really nice atmosphere." MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Tennessee basketball relying on experience ahead of SEC Tournament Ahead of the matchup, Sularski was also able to interact with Knecht. "I just went up to him and I just told him that this is my favorite player in college and that I really enjoy watching him," said Sularski. "He said thank you. Then, before the game I just told him good luck. Then, after he said appreciates me coming and looking forward to seeing me next time in Knoxville."

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGFuayB5b3UgdG8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9SaWNrQmFybmVzVVQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFJpY2tCYXJu ZXNVVDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaFJv ZENfVVQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoUm9kQ19VVDwvYT4g YW5kIGFsbCBjb2FjaGluZyBzdGFmZiBmb3IgYSB3b25kZXJmdWwgdW5vZmZp Y2lhbCB2aXNpdCBhdCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Zv bF9Ib29wcz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVm9sX0hvb3BzPC9hPiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1ZvbF9TcG9ydHM/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFZvbF9TcG9ydHM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vR29Wb2xzMjQ3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBHb1ZvbHMyNDc8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v VGVubmVzc2VlUml2YWxzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBUZW5uZXNz ZWVSaXZhbHM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTWVh bnN0cmVldHNFWUI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE1lYW5zdHJlZXRz RVlCPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vSW0wdTE1WEgyQiI+cGlj LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0ltMHUxNVhIMkI8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgR2Ficmll bCBTdWxhcnNraSAoQEdUQlN1bGFyc2tpKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL0dUQlN1bGFyc2tpL3N0YXR1cy8xNzY2NjQyNzA2MTU4MTc0 MzQ2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1hcmNoIDEwLCAyMDI0PC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK