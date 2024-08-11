The 2024 Paris Olympics have been completed with many of the events featuring former Tennessee standouts. UT set a school record with 32 representatives. Here's the full list of those that competed from Tennessee. With the Olympics in the books, seven of these representatives are leaving with medals. Here's who won. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

GOLD

Christopher Bailey (USA) - 4x400m Men's Relay The lone athlete to win a gold out of Tennessee in this Olympics is Bailey. He was the first runner in the 4x400m men's relay that set an Olympic record time of 2:54.43. It was the 19th gold medal for America in the event and the fifth in the previous six Olympics. This also marks the 11th Olympic championship for a former Vol in track and field and the first in this event. He is the first former Vol or Lady Vol to medal in track and field since 2016, as well. Kara Lawson (assistant coach) (USA) - 5x5 Women's Basketball A former Olympic gold medalist as a player, Lawson now joins the United State's 5x5 team as an assistant coach. On the final day of the Olympics, Lawson helped lead America to a gold medal after downing France by one point.

SILVER

Erika Connolly (USA) - 4x100m Women's Freestyle Relay Tennessee sent 17 athletes to the Olympics as swimmers and divers. Grabbing a silver medal with the United States was Connolly. She was a part of the 4x100m women's freestyle relay team that finished in second place. This is now her third Olympic medal in her career. She joins Melvin Stewart as the only swimmers in Tennessee history to achieve this feat. Kelsey Robinson (USA) - Women's Volleyball A part of the women's volleyball team who won the silver medal, Robinson played outside hitter. This is now her third Olympic medal while previously winning gold and bronze for America.

BRONZE