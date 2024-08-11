PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1IWDlKTlBORzRKJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
7 former Tennessee standouts earn 2024 Paris Olympics medals

Aug 10, 2024; Saint-Denis, FRANCE; Christopher Bailey (USA), Vernon Norwood (USA), Bryce Deadmon (USA) and Rai Benjamin (USA) celebrate winning the men's 4x400m final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France.
Aug 10, 2024; Saint-Denis, FRANCE; Christopher Bailey (USA), Vernon Norwood (USA), Bryce Deadmon (USA) and Rai Benjamin (USA) celebrate winning the men's 4x400m final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. (James Lang-USA TODAY Sports)
Ryan Sylvia • VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
@RyanTSylvia
Born in Knoxville, Tenn. and a graduate of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. Covering football, men's and women's basketball, baseball, softball and recruiting for VolReport.

The 2024 Paris Olympics have been completed with many of the events featuring former Tennessee standouts.

UT set a school record with 32 representatives. Here's the full list of those that competed from Tennessee.

With the Olympics in the books, seven of these representatives are leaving with medals. Here's who won.

GOLD

Christopher Bailey (USA) - 4x400m Men's Relay

The lone athlete to win a gold out of Tennessee in this Olympics is Bailey. He was the first runner in the 4x400m men's relay that set an Olympic record time of 2:54.43. It was the 19th gold medal for America in the event and the fifth in the previous six Olympics.

This also marks the 11th Olympic championship for a former Vol in track and field and the first in this event. He is the first former Vol or Lady Vol to medal in track and field since 2016, as well.

Kara Lawson (assistant coach) (USA) - 5x5 Women's Basketball

A former Olympic gold medalist as a player, Lawson now joins the United State's 5x5 team as an assistant coach. On the final day of the Olympics, Lawson helped lead America to a gold medal after downing France by one point.

SILVER

Erika Connolly (USA) - 4x100m Women's Freestyle Relay

Tennessee sent 17 athletes to the Olympics as swimmers and divers. Grabbing a silver medal with the United States was Connolly. She was a part of the 4x100m women's freestyle relay team that finished in second place.

This is now her third Olympic medal in her career. She joins Melvin Stewart as the only swimmers in Tennessee history to achieve this feat.

Kelsey Robinson (USA) - Women's Volleyball

A part of the women's volleyball team who won the silver medal, Robinson played outside hitter. This is now her third Olympic medal while previously winning gold and bronze for America.

BRONZE

Uros Plavsic (Serbia) - 5x5 Men's Basketball

A recent member of Tennessee basketball, Plavsic was a part of Serbia alongside NBA superstar Nikola Jokic. After narrowly losing to the United States in the semifinals, Plavsic and Serbia held on in the following game to win the bronze medal.

Cierra Burdick (USA) - 3x3 Women's Basketball

While the Lady Vols didn't produce any players on the 5x5 team, Burdick represented Tennessee in the 3x3 event. She was a veteran piece on a young squad that made a run to win the bronze medal.

Mona McSharry (Ireland) - 100m Women's Breaststroke

Representing Ireland, McSharry grabbed bronze in the 100m women's breaststroke. She is the second-ever Irish swimmer to medal in the Olympics. She's also a current member of the swimming team at Tennessee.

