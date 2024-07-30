After starring as backup, Dylan Sampson set to lead Vols' run game
It was at Kroger Field in Lexington eight months ago that Dylan Sampson's role started to change.
Sampson impressed as a freshman and added a new dynamic to Tennessee's veteran-laden backfield as a sophomore in 2023. But it was in the fourth quarter against Kentucky that the second-year running back showed he was ready to lead the Vols' vaunted ground game.
With starter Jaylen Wright sidelined with an injury late, Sampson took over. He rushed for 76 yards and picked up a critical first down. His 12-yard touchdown run with under eight minutes left was key in a 33-27 victory.
It took another five games for Sampson to get that chance as he split carries with Wright, who was amid a 1,000-yard rushing season, and veteran Jabari Small down the stretch.
When both players declared for the NFL Draft at the end of the regular season, Sampson made the most of his first career start in the Citrus Bowl, rushing for 133 yards on 20 carries.
On the eve of fall camp, Sampson is now the unquestioned leader of the Vols' backfield, a role that has been three years in the making.
"It's definitely been a little different," Sampson said at Tennessee's team media day on Tuesday. "We're establishing a new identity...Last year was a little easier sharing that workload with (Wright and Small), but now I have to be a little more detailed, more intentional having the most experience."
Sampson totaled more than 600 yards and six touchdowns on the ground with another coming through the air. He didn't see the field in Tennessee's early-season loss at Florida, in part because pre-snap penalties and near constant deficit forced the Vols to turn away from the running game.
After that, it was hard for the coaching staff to keep Sampson off of the field. He posted 139 yards and two scores a week later against UTSA and remained a key part of the rotation, essentially working his way into the No. 2 spot by the second half of the season.
"Last year was a unique position," Sampson said. "You don't really run into that all that much in college football. Some program's are lucky enough to have one or two guys, but I think anyone of us could have started at anytime if we needed to and that would have never been any drop off."
Running back depth inexperienced, but teeming with potential
The in-game experience behind Sampson in the current room is thin, but there is seemingly a high ceiling.
Cam Seldon appeared in 13 games, mostly on special teams, and carried the ball just 25 times for 106 yards. The 6-foot-2, 222-pound Seldon looked the part in those limited carries, though.
Behind him, DeSean Bishop is entering his second season in the program. After missing last season with an injury, he had a strong spring for the second-straight year and took a bulk of the No. 2 reps with Seldon out with an injury.
Khalifa Kieth joined the team last summer, but also saw most of his playing time on special teams, totaling 11 carries for 24 yards at running back.
Though they may not see the workload that Wright, Small and Sampson shared last season, all three backs will get an opportunity to get on the field.
"(The depth) is huge for us," second-year offensive coordinator Joey Halzle said. "Dylan (Sampson) was one of our biggest weapons and he was the third back in the ball game. We play a lot of backs here. You have to in this league, especially going to 17 games if you go through them all.
"You're not going to play one back 90% of the time and expect them to survive. They've got to come along. They're doing a great job. They're doing everything we need them to do."
As for splitting reps, Sampson says it'll be up to the coaches to determine how many carries the backups will get, though he admits he "doesn't want to come out of the game."
"They take advantage of every opportunity," Sampson said. "I don't question at all the work ethic they'll have (in fall camp). It's just about getting game reps at that point, but I know they'll be ready."
Cam Seldon 'on pace' in recovery from injury
After playing behind Sampson in the bowl game, Seldon entered spring practices as the clear No. 2 back before a shoulder injury and subsequent rehab sidelined him into the summer.
Seldon will participate in fall camp, though how much and to what extent remains to be seen. Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel provided an update in his first speaking appearance with the media since SEC Media Days earlier this month that indicated that he would return to the field sooner than later.
“Cam’s done a great job during the rehab process," Heupel said. "He works extremely hard. He’s on pace right now. As we go throughout training camp, his ability to be a part of everything that we’re doing will increase from the beginning to the end of training camp and hope to them healthy early in the season.”
Tennessee will begin fall camp on Wednesday morning, one month to the day that it will open the season against Chattanooga at Neyland Stadium on Aug. 31.
TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
