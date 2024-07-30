It was at Kroger Field in Lexington eight months ago that Dylan Sampson's role started to change.

Sampson impressed as a freshman and added a new dynamic to Tennessee's veteran-laden backfield as a sophomore in 2023. But it was in the fourth quarter against Kentucky that the second-year running back showed he was ready to lead the Vols' vaunted ground game.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

With starter Jaylen Wright sidelined with an injury late, Sampson took over. He rushed for 76 yards and picked up a critical first down. His 12-yard touchdown run with under eight minutes left was key in a 33-27 victory.

It took another five games for Sampson to get that chance as he split carries with Wright, who was amid a 1,000-yard rushing season, and veteran Jabari Small down the stretch.

When both players declared for the NFL Draft at the end of the regular season, Sampson made the most of his first career start in the Citrus Bowl, rushing for 133 yards on 20 carries.

On the eve of fall camp, Sampson is now the unquestioned leader of the Vols' backfield, a role that has been three years in the making.

"It's definitely been a little different," Sampson said at Tennessee's team media day on Tuesday. "We're establishing a new identity...Last year was a little easier sharing that workload with (Wright and Small), but now I have to be a little more detailed, more intentional having the most experience."

MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Everything Josh Heupel said at Tennessee football's media day

Sampson totaled more than 600 yards and six touchdowns on the ground with another coming through the air. He didn't see the field in Tennessee's early-season loss at Florida, in part because pre-snap penalties and near constant deficit forced the Vols to turn away from the running game.

After that, it was hard for the coaching staff to keep Sampson off of the field. He posted 139 yards and two scores a week later against UTSA and remained a key part of the rotation, essentially working his way into the No. 2 spot by the second half of the season.

"Last year was a unique position," Sampson said. "You don't really run into that all that much in college football. Some program's are lucky enough to have one or two guys, but I think anyone of us could have started at anytime if we needed to and that would have never been any drop off."