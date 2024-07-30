Tennessee will open fall camp on Wednesday, exactly one month before the Vols' season opener against Chattanooga at Neyland Stadium. On the eve of head coach Josh Heupel's fourth season leading the program, there is a mixture of optimism and expectations with some questions marks littered in. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM Offensively, Tennessee is teeming with potential. A veteran offensive line returns, but the Vols are breaking in a new quarterback in Nico Iamaleava, who is preparing to take over as the full-time starter after limited appearances a year ago. The wide receiving room features a mix of returning experience and newcomers teeming with potential, while Dylan Sampson now leads the running backs room after two seasons as the backup. On defense, the Vols are anchored by a defensive line that returns nearly all of its key pieces from a year ago, while linebacker is balanced with senior leadership and underclassmen that are looking to build of strong freshmen seasons in 2023. The secondary could also be a strong suit for the Vols this season, though it will have a new look compared to years past. A day before Tennessee hits the practice field, here are three storylines to monitor over the next few weeks.

Nico Iamaleava takes reins of offense

Tennessee's offenses were headlined by a quarterback with significant starting experience in the first three years under Josh Heupel. Joe Milton III had started multiple games at Michigan before joining the Vols in 2021, as did Hendon Hooker, who started at Virginia Tech previously before record-setting two seasons as Tennessee's starting signal caller. Nico Iamaleava, who arrived in Knoxville as a highly touted five-star prospect in December 2022, appeared in just four games as a freshman and made one start, though it was an impressive one in the Vols' 35-0 thumping of Iowa in the Citrus Bowl. Iamaleava was the unquestioned starter for 2024 as soon as he made it to campus as an early enrollee 19 months ago, and has now been in the system for more than a year, so he isn't entering fall camp in complete unfamiliar territory. The consensus is that his ability to make plays on the run and his accuracy in the passing game will enhance Tennessee offensively after taking a step back last season, and the 9 pounds he put on over the offseason should add to his game.

New-look secondary looking to take next step

Though a liability at times in the previous three seasons, Tennessee's secondary has shown steady improvement. Now, the task will be trying to continue that trend with some new pieces. The Vols lost eight players from the secondary dating back to the end of the regular season, some to eligibility and the NFL Draft while others transferred out. The good news for Tennessee is that freshmen from a year ago were able to see the field and gain valuable experience. Those players, including Rickey Gibson III, who played in 13 games and saw an increased role later in the season, will now compete for a starting spot at corner. A former Ohio State transfer, Andre Turrentine will also battle for a starting role at safety as he enters his third year in the program. Two transfers that joined the team before spring practices and have now be with the team for more than five months are Jermod McCoy (Oregon State) and Jakobe Thomas (Middle Tennessee State). Both add experience to the room after strong seasons at their previous schools with McCoy looking to fill in the other corner spot and Thomas going for one of the two safety positions.

Offensive, defensive lines heavy on experience