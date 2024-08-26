Andre Turrentine knew his role when he arrived at Tennessee two years ago.

He wasn't new to college football, having spent his freshman year at Ohio State before transferring following the 2021 season, but a re-start at a new program made him feel very much like a newcomer.

On the eve of his third season with the Vols, Turrentine's role has changed. Now he's welcoming the newcomers and taking on a leadership role in a mostly new-look Tennessee secondary.

"I felt like coming in here I was one of the younger guys transferring in from another school," Turrentine said. "In this past year, I feel like I've grown tremendously as a leader. Being able to lead by example and also lead vocally. Showing these guys how it's done and bringing the group closer together and ready for the game."

Turrentine, who was four star prospect from Nashville prep football power Ensworth High School in the 2021 recruiting class, split time between special teams and reserve defensive back role as a redshirt freshman. A year ago, he played in 11 games, totaling 11 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and an interception in the Vols' 35-0 win over Iowa in the Citrus Bowl.

Now the stage is set for Turrentine to make his biggest contribution yet. After losing 12 players from the secondary, including several that were part of regular rotation, Turrentine is competing for starting reps at one of two safety spots with Middle Tennessee State transfer Jakobe Thomas.