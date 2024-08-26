Andre Turrentine redefining role in Tennessee secondary
Andre Turrentine knew his role when he arrived at Tennessee two years ago.
He wasn't new to college football, having spent his freshman year at Ohio State before transferring following the 2021 season, but a re-start at a new program made him feel very much like a newcomer.
On the eve of his third season with the Vols, Turrentine's role has changed. Now he's welcoming the newcomers and taking on a leadership role in a mostly new-look Tennessee secondary.
"I felt like coming in here I was one of the younger guys transferring in from another school," Turrentine said. "In this past year, I feel like I've grown tremendously as a leader. Being able to lead by example and also lead vocally. Showing these guys how it's done and bringing the group closer together and ready for the game."
Turrentine, who was four star prospect from Nashville prep football power Ensworth High School in the 2021 recruiting class, split time between special teams and reserve defensive back role as a redshirt freshman. A year ago, he played in 11 games, totaling 11 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and an interception in the Vols' 35-0 win over Iowa in the Citrus Bowl.
Now the stage is set for Turrentine to make his biggest contribution yet. After losing 12 players from the secondary, including several that were part of regular rotation, Turrentine is competing for starting reps at one of two safety spots with Middle Tennessee State transfer Jakobe Thomas.
It's a position that has been three years in the making. After playing in just four games at Ohio State, Turrentine's expectation was to come to Tennessee and see the field, likely in a bigger capacity than what he's been in.
Injuries allowed him to move into a starting role a year ago, but it's his preparation, according to fourth-year defensive coordinator Tim Banks, that has him where he is now.
"I think if you had it up to Andre (Turrentine), he would have been starting his first year, but he has worked hard," Banks said. "He has never wavered. He's always been a strong personality back there, a quarterback of the defense, whether he was third string, second string or first string. He's always had the great intent to practice hard and be prepared when his opportunity comes.
"I'm happy for him. He has worked really hard, and he will have a chance to showcase his skillset this season."
Turrentine will get that chance on Saturday in the No. 15 Vols' season opener against Chattanooga (12:45 p.m. ET, SEC Network). The role he'll play on the field hasn't deterred him from the one that he has developed over the last year.
"It was really important for me to step up as a leader," Turrentine said. "I feel like I already have that instilled in me to be a leader but just understanding that it's not only on the field that I have to lead these guys, I have to leave these guys off the field. So, just getting these guys together, building a relationship off the field. Whether that's going out to eat on the weekends and just on a normal weekday getting together and watching film and hanging out.
"Just building that aspect of trust in the relationship and everything on the field has taken care of itself."
