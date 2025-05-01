Tennessee football DB transfer Jakobe Thomas announces next destination

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

This comes after Christian Charles picked Virginia in the spring portal.

Jakobe Thomas , after one season with the Vols following transferring in from MTSU , has committed to Miami .

Tennessee football is losing another defensive back to the ACC in the spring portal window.

In his lone season in Knoxville, Thomas played in all 13 games for a total of 263 snaps. In that time, he recorded 22 tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack. He also contributed two passes defended and a fumble recovery.

Thomas' season grade, according to PFF, was a solid 68.5 mark. His strongest area was run defense where he earned a 74.8 grade.

In his only season with Tennessee, his playtime varied game to game. The least amount of snaps he played was in the loss to Georgia where he saw just eight plays. However, in another SEC bout, he played 37 snaps in the win over Kentucky.

Each of his appearances came off the bench.

Prior to playing with the Vols, Thomas began his career at MTSU. He spent three years with the Blue Raiders including a redshirt season his first year on campus.

As a redshirt freshman, he earned Second Team PFF All-Conference UCA honors while playing in 12 games and making three starts. He recorded 37 tackles, three pass breackups, a forced fumble and came up with four interceptions.

The following year, his final before transferring, he played in 11 games while starting 10. He finished with 71 tackles, three tackles for loss, five pass breakups, a forced fumble, a recovered fumble and a blocked kick.

This upcoming season is going to be his final year of eligibility.