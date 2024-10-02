Arkansas' Taylen Green presents Vols' vaunted defense with next challenge
Tennessee's defense hasn't shown any glaring weaknesses through four games.
The No. 4 Vols (4-0, 1-0 SEC) have been dominant on that side of the ball, holding opponents to a nation-best 176.0 yards of total offense per game while allowing just two touchdowns in the last 20 quarters.
That success is the result of a four-year rebuild of Tennessee's defense, which has yielded more depth than the current coaching staff has had since taking over in 2021.
The defensive line, understandably, has been the headliner nationally, but the Vols have looked complete at all three levels, including an improved secondary that entered the season more than a month ago with questions.
"Our d-line has done a tremendous job. All of the (publicity) they have probably gotten has been great," Tennessee defensive coordinator TIm Banks said. "But when we talk about stopping the run, we talk about it as a collective group. It takes the corners doing their job, safeties doing their job. Sometimes the front gets the credit, sometimes the backend. At the end of the day, that's always been the focal point for us, to be able to stop the run. It's great the d-line is getting some of that (publicity).
"As a play caller, it makes it great, but again, everybody has to do their job for us to play the style that we want to play. Obviously, the d-line helps, they really do."
Stopping the run will be paramount in Tennessee's second-straight road game at Arkansas on Saturday (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC).
The Razorbacks (3-2, 1-1) present the kind of challenges that the Vols haven't necessarily faced in their first first outings. Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green, who transferred from Boise State, has struggled with consistency, accounting for five interceptions in four games.
The 6-foot-6, 230-pound Green has adds to an a Razorbacks' run game that averages 212 yards per game between running back Ja'Quinden Jackson, who leads the SEC with more than 500 yards on 79 carries and Green, who averages another 66.2 yards rushing.
"You really have to play your 11 — especially with a quarterback like (Green). That's kind of what you want in a quarterback," Tennessee linebacker Keenan Pili said. "He's got good size and a good arm, but like you said, I feel like on the ground he makes a lot of plays for them. So, we have to keep an eye out for him and make sure we're all doing our role at the end of the day, playing 11 hats on the ball."
Everything Josh Heupel, Sam Pittman said on SEC Coaches Teleconference
Green's mobility could be a factor on third down, too.
Arkansas ranks top 20 nationally in third down conversions, converting on nearly 50% of its attempts, while Tennessee's defense has is allowing opponents to a 20% conversion rate.
"We've done a good job of effecting the quarterback. That's with our front four and also being able to do that within our pressure packages on normal down and third down," Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said. "In this football game, the quarterback's ability to escape is something that all 11 have got to do a great job of understanding. If he does break contain, we've got to find a way to make him uncomfortable.
"You've got to chase him down. He's got great speed. And we have to do a great job of matching out the wide receivers on the scramble drill."
