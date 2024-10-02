PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1IWDlKTlBORzRKJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUhYOUpOUE5HNEonLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1IWDlKTlBORzRKJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Arkansas' Taylen Green presents Vols' vaunted defense with next challenge

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Taylen Green throws a pass against the Auburn Tigers.
Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Taylen Green throws a pass against the Auburn Tigers. (Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
Noah Taylor • VolReport
Managing Editor
@ByNoahTaylor
Noah is a graduate of the UT College of Journalism & Electronic Media and has covered Tennessee football since 2019. He joined Rivals in 2022.

Tennessee's defense hasn't shown any glaring weaknesses through four games.

The No. 4 Vols (4-0, 1-0 SEC) have been dominant on that side of the ball, holding opponents to a nation-best 176.0 yards of total offense per game while allowing just two touchdowns in the last 20 quarters.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

That success is the result of a four-year rebuild of Tennessee's defense, which has yielded more depth than the current coaching staff has had since taking over in 2021.

The defensive line, understandably, has been the headliner nationally, but the Vols have looked complete at all three levels, including an improved secondary that entered the season more than a month ago with questions.

"Our d-line has done a tremendous job. All of the (publicity) they have probably gotten has been great," Tennessee defensive coordinator TIm Banks said. "But when we talk about stopping the run, we talk about it as a collective group. It takes the corners doing their job, safeties doing their job. Sometimes the front gets the credit, sometimes the backend. At the end of the day, that's always been the focal point for us, to be able to stop the run. It's great the d-line is getting some of that (publicity).

"As a play caller, it makes it great, but again, everybody has to do their job for us to play the style that we want to play. Obviously, the d-line helps, they really do."

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL1NmOHcyQUc0RFdFP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
Advertisement

Stopping the run will be paramount in Tennessee's second-straight road game at Arkansas on Saturday (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC).

The Razorbacks (3-2, 1-1) present the kind of challenges that the Vols haven't necessarily faced in their first first outings. Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green, who transferred from Boise State, has struggled with consistency, accounting for five interceptions in four games.

The 6-foot-6, 230-pound Green has adds to an a Razorbacks' run game that averages 212 yards per game between running back Ja'Quinden Jackson, who leads the SEC with more than 500 yards on 79 carries and Green, who averages another 66.2 yards rushing.

"You really have to play your 11 — especially with a quarterback like (Green). That's kind of what you want in a quarterback," Tennessee linebacker Keenan Pili said. "He's got good size and a good arm, but like you said, I feel like on the ground he makes a lot of plays for them. So, we have to keep an eye out for him and make sure we're all doing our role at the end of the day, playing 11 hats on the ball."

MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Everything Josh Heupel, Sam Pittman said on SEC Coaches Teleconference

Green's mobility could be a factor on third down, too.

Arkansas ranks top 20 nationally in third down conversions, converting on nearly 50% of its attempts, while Tennessee's defense has is allowing opponents to a 20% conversion rate.

"We've done a good job of effecting the quarterback. That's with our front four and also being able to do that within our pressure packages on normal down and third down," Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said. "In this football game, the quarterback's ability to escape is something that all 11 have got to do a great job of understanding. If he does break contain, we've got to find a way to make him uncomfortable.

"You've got to chase him down. He's got great speed. And we have to do a great job of matching out the wide receivers on the scramble drill."

– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.

– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.

– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.

– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNTEiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3Rlbm5lc3NlZS5yaXZhbHMu Y29tL25ld3MvYXJrYW5zYXMtdGF5bGVuLWdyZWVuLXByZXNlbnRzLXZvbHMt dmF1bnRlZC1kZWZlbnNlLXdpdGgtbmV4dC1jaGFsbGVuZ2UiLAogICAgY3Nf ZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19m cGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChm dW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVu dCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05h bWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRp bmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5 cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8v cy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5p bnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2Ny aXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNo LmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRnRlbm5l c3NlZS5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRmFya2Fuc2FzLXRheWxlbi1ncmVl bi1wcmVzZW50cy12b2xzLXZhdW50ZWQtZGVmZW5zZS13aXRoLW5leHQtY2hh bGxlbmdlJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxNTEmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAv Pgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK