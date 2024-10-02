Tennessee's defense hasn't shown any glaring weaknesses through four games.

The No. 4 Vols (4-0, 1-0 SEC) have been dominant on that side of the ball, holding opponents to a nation-best 176.0 yards of total offense per game while allowing just two touchdowns in the last 20 quarters.

That success is the result of a four-year rebuild of Tennessee's defense, which has yielded more depth than the current coaching staff has had since taking over in 2021.

The defensive line, understandably, has been the headliner nationally, but the Vols have looked complete at all three levels, including an improved secondary that entered the season more than a month ago with questions.

"Our d-line has done a tremendous job. All of the (publicity) they have probably gotten has been great," Tennessee defensive coordinator TIm Banks said. "But when we talk about stopping the run, we talk about it as a collective group. It takes the corners doing their job, safeties doing their job. Sometimes the front gets the credit, sometimes the backend. At the end of the day, that's always been the focal point for us, to be able to stop the run. It's great the d-line is getting some of that (publicity).

"As a play caller, it makes it great, but again, everybody has to do their job for us to play the style that we want to play. Obviously, the d-line helps, they really do."