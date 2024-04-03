Advertisement
Betting odds set on who will be the Lady Vols next head coach

Mar 8, 2024; Greensboro, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Kara Lawson reacts to an officials call in the second half against the NC State Wolfpack at Greensboro Coliseum.
Mar 8, 2024; Greensboro, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Kara Lawson reacts to an officials call in the second half against the NC State Wolfpack at Greensboro Coliseum. (David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports)
As the coaching search heats up for who will replace Kellie Harper atop the Lady Vols basketball program, Vegas has set the odds of who will be named the next head coach.

BetTennessee.com lists the following odds as who will take over at Tennessee and be hired by Danny White.

White said he met with the team and will have a nationwide search.

“After seeking input from our student-athletes, I will begin an aggressive search process to find the next leader for our iconic women’s basketball program,” said White. “To protect the integrity of this process, you will not hear from me until we are ready to announce our new head coach.”

Betting odds to be next Lady Vols coach
Coach Current Team Odds

Kara Lawson

Duke

+300

Lindsay Gottlieb

USC

+600

Wes Moore

NC State

+800

Teri Moren

Indiana

+900

Carla Berube

Princeton

+1250

Field

N/a

+1400

Scott Ruek

Oregon State

+1500

Lisa Fortier

Gonzaga

+1500

JR Payne

Colorado

+1900

Lindy La Rocque

UNLV

+2000

Jeff Walz

Louisville

+2900
As of 4/3/2024 on BetTennessee.com
The coach Vegas thinks is most likely to take over the job is Kara Lawson. She is a former Lady Vols player and currently the coach of Duke. She is coming off a season where she earned a 7-seed in the NCAA Tournament and reached the Sweet 16.

Behind Lawson is Lindsay Gottlieb of USC who just fell in the Elite Eight to UConn as a 1-seed. She has JuJu Watkins on her team who is the best freshman in the country.

Then, Wes Moore is listed. He knocked Tennessee out of the NCAA Tournament and is currently in the Final Four. He previously has coached with Harper and spent time at Chattanooga.

The final pair of coaches before 'field' is listed are Teri Moren of Indiana and Carla Berube of Princeton.

