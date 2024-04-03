Betting odds set on who will be the Lady Vols next head coach
As the coaching search heats up for who will replace Kellie Harper atop the Lady Vols basketball program, Vegas has set the odds of who will be named the next head coach.
BetTennessee.com lists the following odds as who will take over at Tennessee and be hired by Danny White.
White said he met with the team and will have a nationwide search.
“After seeking input from our student-athletes, I will begin an aggressive search process to find the next leader for our iconic women’s basketball program,” said White. “To protect the integrity of this process, you will not hear from me until we are ready to announce our new head coach.”
TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM
|Coach
|Current Team
|Odds
|
Kara Lawson
|
Duke
|
+300
|
Lindsay Gottlieb
|
USC
|
+600
|
Wes Moore
|
NC State
|
+800
|
Teri Moren
|
Indiana
|
+900
|
Carla Berube
|
Princeton
|
+1250
|
Field
|
N/a
|
+1400
|
Scott Ruek
|
Oregon State
|
+1500
|
Lisa Fortier
|
Gonzaga
|
+1500
|
JR Payne
|
Colorado
|
+1900
|
Lindy La Rocque
|
UNLV
|
+2000
|
Jeff Walz
|
Louisville
|
+2900
The coach Vegas thinks is most likely to take over the job is Kara Lawson. She is a former Lady Vols player and currently the coach of Duke. She is coming off a season where she earned a 7-seed in the NCAA Tournament and reached the Sweet 16.
Behind Lawson is Lindsay Gottlieb of USC who just fell in the Elite Eight to UConn as a 1-seed. She has JuJu Watkins on her team who is the best freshman in the country.
Then, Wes Moore is listed. He knocked Tennessee out of the NCAA Tournament and is currently in the Final Four. He previously has coached with Harper and spent time at Chattanooga.
The final pair of coaches before 'field' is listed are Teri Moren of Indiana and Carla Berube of Princeton.
–––––
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.
–––––