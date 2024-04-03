As the coaching search heats up for who will replace Kellie Harper atop the Lady Vols basketball program, Vegas has set the odds of who will be named the next head coach.

BetTennessee.com lists the following odds as who will take over at Tennessee and be hired by Danny White.

White said he met with the team and will have a nationwide search.

“After seeking input from our student-athletes, I will begin an aggressive search process to find the next leader for our iconic women’s basketball program,” said White. “To protect the integrity of this process, you will not hear from me until we are ready to announce our new head coach.”

