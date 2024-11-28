BLACK FRIDAY DEAL: Get 75% off the first year of a new subscription

It's our best deal of the year!

New subscribers get 75 PERCENT OFF the first year of an annual subscription. Valid until Dec. 2, so act fast and unlock full premium access to our in-depth coverage of everything Tennessee athletics.

We cover football, men's and women's basketball, baseball, softball and more to give subscribers inside knowledge and analysis for the Vols and Lady Vols.

You'll also have full access to our message board 'The Rocky Top Forum', updates on Tennessee's recruiting efforts and knowledge from our team of Rivals recruiting analysts that stretch across the country.

CLICK HERE TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THIS LIMITED TIME DEAL!