Boo Carter inks new deal with Tennessee football

Tennessee will have one of its most promising pieces back next season.
Boo Carter, who played a significant role at STAR for the Vols as a freshman this past season, has signed a new NIL deal with the program after reports surfaced Friday that he was considering entering the transfer portal.
TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM
Carter announced the deal with the Volunteer Club—Tennessee’s NIL collective—on Friday evening.
Carter was among Tennessee’s highest profile signees in the 2024 signing class, inking with the program out of Bradley Central High School in Chattanooga.
Following a season-ending injury to projected starter Jourdan Thomas in fall camp, Carter stepped into a bigger role on the defense, splitting time with Christian Harrison at STAR.
The 6-foot, 180-pound Carter appeared in all 13 games, totaling 38 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack and one interception.
On special teams, Carter took over punt returning duties full time halfway through the season, returning 12 punts for 138 yards.
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.