Tennessee's opening game vs. Auburn suspended after half inning of play

Tennessee baseball's opening game of its series against Auburn has been suspended.

The game will be resumed on Saturday at 11 a.m. ET with game two of the series beginning 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

The Vols initially got the game started at the rescheduled 8 p.m. ET start time.

In the top of the first, a walk and home run gave the Tigers a 2-0 lead off the bat of Ike Irish. Liam Doyle worked out of it after an Auburn batter lost grip of his bat and sent it into his own dugout before popping out.

Before the Tigers could take the field in the bottom of the first, the umpire crew put the game under delay after feeling the mound and deciding it was not suitable for play.

The teams never returned to action with the game being called shortly before 10 p.m.

At the moment, start time for game three is unchanged. Sunday's match is set for a 1 p.m. start, also on SECN+.

Tennessee baseball's series vs. Auburn will be a meeting between top 12 teams. In D1Baseball's latest poll, the Vols dropped to the No. 12 spot. The Tigers moved to No. 10 due to their strong season to this point.

The Vols' slide came all the way from No. 6 after a series loss to LSU on the road. The Tigers moved up one spot from No. 11 after taking a series against Mississippi State at home.

Both teams won their midweek contests by narrow margins heading into the weekend. Tennessee downed Northern Kentucky 7-5 while Auburn beat Samford 3-0.

After the Vols play host to the Tigers, Tennessee will continue a long home stand. It will welcome Indiana State to town on Tuesday before playing Vanderbilt for a three-game set over the weekend. The Friday through Sunday series has start times of 5:30 p.m., 5 p.m. and 3 p.m., respectively.

Then, the Vols will finish out its regular season slate of home games by hosting Belmont the following Tuesday. The regular season concludes with a trip to play Arkansas from May 15-17.

Then, the SEC Tournament begins on May 20 in a new single-elimination format with the addition of Texas and Oklahoma to the conference.